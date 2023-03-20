Cisco doubles down on India with investments in security and cloud

Cisco India to increase investments in security and cloud

Global networking technology company Cisco is doubling down on its commitment to India with its investments in security infrastructure. The company is introducing new risk-based capabilities across its security portfolio for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Cisco also launched several new features for its Duo Risk-Based Authentication solution. These features address security issues, including remembered devices and Wi-Fi fingerprint to authenticate less often in trusted situations, verified push to protect against phishing attacks, and expanded SSO capabilities that notify and allow users to reset passwords before they expire, improving productivity for modern enterprises.

Cisco is also investing in dedicated cloud infrastructure to bring leading security services to more customers in India. As a part of this expansion, it is setting up a new data center in Chennai and upgrading the current one in Mumbai to offer enhanced security solutions to customers.

Schneider Electric launches new solution for energy management

Global technology firm Schneider Electric, has launched enhanced EcoStruxure Solutions to drive sustainable and net zero buildings in the country. The company released EcoStruxure Building Operation 2023, EcoStruxure Connected Room Solutions and EcoStruxure Power Monitoring Expert, which help simplify and speed-up access to data that is essential to manage energy use, help reduce carbon emissions, and enhance building value.

According to the company, these solutions help owners and facility managers respond to rising energy costs, optimize energy usage and enhance efficiency. New functionalities also enable integration to deliver actionable insights and control of multiple building, power, electric vehicle charging, and renewable energy systems in a single, convenient, mobile-enabled control centre.

The enhanced EcoStruxure Building Operation 2023 enables access to the largest volume of building data, making global enterprise and large-scale site expansions easier and more flexible. This release also introduces EcoStruxure Edge Server, the first stand-alone “containerized” version of BMS software, which avoids the need and expensive hardware (such as controllers) and their associated scope 3 embodied carbon.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to acquire OpsRamp

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, has entered into a definitive agreement to buy OpsRamp, an IT operations management (ITOM) company that monitors, observes, automates and manages IT infrastructure, cloud resources, workloads and applications for hybrid and multi-cloud environments, including the leading hyperscalers. Gartner estimates ITOM to be an approximately $39 billion market.

Integrating OpsRamp’s hybrid digital operations management solution with the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform – and supporting it with HPE services– will reduce the operational complexity of multi-vendor and multi-cloud IT environments that are in the public cloud, colocations, and on-premises. OpsRamp’s technology – which delivers discovery, monitoring, automation, and event resolution with artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) – provides end-to-end visibility, observability, and control across hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments.

These capabilities span multi-vendor computing, networking, and storage, along with cloud resources, containers, virtual machines, and applications. According to IDC, 64% of enterprises use multiple cloud providers; the ability to manage the IT operations sprawl across heterogeneous cloud environments is becoming increasingly more important.