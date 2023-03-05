Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

DAO EvTech earmarks Rs 100 Cr investment in TN, to hire 2,000 people

By Press Trust of India
March 05, 2023, Updated on : Sun Mar 05 2023 06:01:59 GMT+0000
DAO EvTech earmarks Rs 100 Cr investment in TN, to hire 2,000 people
DAO EvTech has planned to invest $100 million in India apart from the Rs 100 crore for Tamil Nadu and showcased a new line of electric vehicles in the city recently.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Electric mobility startup DAO EvTech has drawn up plans to invest Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu and employ about 2,000 people by 2025, the company said on Sunday.

DAO commenced production at its facility in Chakan, Pune and has enabled two-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities and investments from US-based DAO Evtech LLC and its promoter Michael Liu.

DAO EvTech has planned to invest $100 million in India apart from the Rs 100 crore for Tamil Nadu and showcased a new line of electric vehicles in the city recently.

"Tamil Nadu market is crucial to any EV two-wheeler maker. Chennai has the highest two-wheeler penetration rate at 73 percent, which is double that of major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru," Liu said.

"EV is a growing business that is more focused on young individuals who embrace technology quickly. The state has a large population making Tamil Nadu an EV friendly state. We will continue investing $100 million in India and in 2023, we will set aside USD 20 million for the development of novel products," Liu added.

"With this $100 million investment, we have specifically set aside Rs 100 crore for Tamil Nadu. With our expansion strategy, we expect to generate 2,000 new positions over the next two years," he said.

The company currently has a dealership network in Madurai, Pollachi, Coimbatore and Thanjavur. "The goal is to launch 20 dealerships in Chennai", he noted.

On strengthening its footprint, DAO EvTech said the company would focus on Tier II and III markets with its varied product range.

"In addition to our flagship DAO 703, we will offer the ZOR 405. With a 220 kg load capacity, ZOR 405 has a low centre of gravity, sturdy foot stand and Dual suspension." the company said.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

I enjoy ambiguity, uncertainty: Renuka Ramnath on how she guided Multiples

GoodFellows, a companionship startup by Shantanu Naidu, brings grandkids-on-demand to reduce loneliness

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Zomato nudges restaurants to increase ad spends on platform, bear cost of refunds

Daily Capsule
Your weekend watch - Gulmohar
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Maruti Suzuki expects chip shortage to continue for few more quarters

FY'23 fiscal deficit: FinMin monitoring daily receipts, expenses in March

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS Co-founder Frank D'Souza

Fusion, experimentation, reinterpretation: An artistic journey into the creative works of sculptor Rajesh Ram