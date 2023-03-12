Menu
DPIIT asks states to hold industry interactions for addressing logistics bottlenecks

By Press Trust of India
March 12, 2023, Updated on : Sun Mar 12 2023 05:11:58 GMT+0000
DPIIT asks states to hold industry interactions for addressing logistics bottlenecks
DPIIT has advised states to form inter-departmental services improvement groups to address logistics-related issues for wider adoption of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan.
The commerce and industry ministry has requested the states to interact with business associations on a regular basis to identify issues related to reducing logistics cost, an official statement said on Saturday.

Special Secretary in the ﻿Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade﻿(DPIIT) Sumita Dawra said the states have been advised that an inter-departmental services improvement group may be formed to address logistics-related issues and action plans may be formulated for bringing down logistics costs duly identifying priority areas for taking up multimodal infrastructure related interventions.

She was speaking at a workshop in Kochi.

A series of regional workshops are being organized to facilitate the wider adoption of the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) platform across all the states/UTs to sensitise the state officials about it.

The special secretary also talked about mapping freight flows in order to have a demand-driven approach to logistics efficiency for the next 5-10 years, attracting private investments in logistics-related infrastructure and involving start-ups for solutions to promoting logistics efficiency.

She also stressed upon the use of technology and green initiatives during the planning of the logistics ecosystem including both planning for infrastructure development for new India and developing an efficient logistics ecosystem.

