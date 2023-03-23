DreamSetGo becomes official sub-distributor for Olympic Games Paris 2024

Sports travel and experiences platform ﻿DreamSetGo﻿ has been selected as a sub-distributor for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The selection was made by the official hospitality provider On Location to service the Indian market and deliver prime hospitality experiences for stakeholders and guests of the upcoming Olympics.

Through this partnership, DreamSetGo has become the exclusive partner in India to offer a range of on-site hospitality and 'in the city' hospitality products to create unique experiences for fans.

Founded by Monish Shah in 2019, DreamSetGo offers a range of premium and end-to-end experiences across football, cricket, tennis, motorsports, rugby, and golf, among others.

"We will be offering an innovative range of travel and hospitality experiences to Indian sports fans including tickets, ‘on-site’ and ‘in the city’ hospitality experiences, to create memories for sports enthusiasts in the country," Shah said in a message on LinkedIn.

Dream Sports is the parent company of DreamSetGo, with brands like Dream11, FanCode, and Dream Capital in its portfolio.

According to the statement, DreamSetGo has agreed to a consistent set of rules regarding pricing and customisation of packages, marketing of Paris 2024 Olympic hospitality products worldwide, and restriction to offer stand-alone ticket sales exclusively sold by Paris 2024 through its dedicated ticketing platform.

“As the sole Official Hospitality Provider for the next three Games, On Location is excited to work with our new network of exceptional partners to open up the most memorable hospitality experiences to stakeholders, partners, and sports enthusiasts worldwide,” said Will Whiston, Executive Vice President, On Location—Olympic and Paralympic Games.

(The copy was updated to correct the headline.)