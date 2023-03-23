Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

DreamSetGo becomes official sub-distributor for Olympic Games Paris 2024

Through this partnership, DreamSetGo has become the exclusive partner in India to offer a range of 'on-site' and 'in the city' hospitality products.

Trisha Medhi1190 Stories
DreamSetGo becomes official sub-distributor for Olympic Games Paris 2024

Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Sports travel and experiences platform ﻿DreamSetGo﻿ has been selected as a sub-distributor for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The selection was made by the official hospitality provider On Location to service the Indian market and deliver prime hospitality experiences for stakeholders and guests of the upcoming Olympics.

Through this partnership, DreamSetGo has become the exclusive partner in India to offer a range of on-site hospitality and 'in the city' hospitality products to create unique experiences for fans.

Founded by Monish Shah in 2019, DreamSetGo offers a range of premium and end-to-end experiences across football, cricket, tennis, motorsports, rugby, and golf, among others.

Also Read
Not long before India builds multi-billion dollar gaming firms like EA, Roblox: Dream Capital's Dev Bajaj

"We will be offering an innovative range of travel and hospitality experiences to Indian sports fans including tickets, ‘on-site’ and ‘in the city’ hospitality experiences, to create memories for sports enthusiasts in the country," Shah said in a message on LinkedIn.

Dream Sports is the parent company of DreamSetGo, with brands like Dream11, FanCode, and Dream Capital in its portfolio.

According to the statement, DreamSetGo has agreed to a consistent set of rules regarding pricing and customisation of packages, marketing of Paris 2024 Olympic hospitality products worldwide, and restriction to offer stand-alone ticket sales exclusively sold by Paris 2024 through its dedicated ticketing platform.

“As the sole Official Hospitality Provider for the next three Games, On Location is excited to work with our new network of exceptional partners to open up the most memorable hospitality experiences to stakeholders, partners, and sports enthusiasts worldwide,” said Will Whiston, Executive Vice President, On Location—Olympic and Paralympic Games.

(The copy was updated to correct the headline.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

'Maharashtra government is focused on encouraging founders to set up businesses in Mumbai'

Spacetech startup Pixxel bags US contract for hyperspectral imagery

Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

Daily Capsule
TechSparks Mumbai starts with a bang!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Spacetech startup Pixxel bags US contract for hyperspectral imagery

Tata Group is considering investing $2B into Neu: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 23, 2023)

YouTube to shut down its video commerce app Simsim