Duolingo Launches New AI-Powered Personal Tutor Feature for Language Learners

Duolingo, the popular language-learning app, has recently announced exciting news for its users. The company has unveiled its latest subscription tier, Duolingo Max, which will give language learners access to their own personal AI-powered tutor. The new features, called Explain My Answer and Roleplay, were developed with the latest technology from OpenAI, including GPT-4.

Duolingo has traditionally built an user-centric, engaging and simple interface for its customers to navigate their learning journey. With the integration of ChatGPT-4, the power of that can now be more personalized.

﻿Explain My Answer will provide users with more context on the responses they give to questions asked during their language learning pathway. This feature is designed to help learners understand why an answer is right or wrong and provide them with more personalized feedback.

Roleplay is another exciting addition to the app, which lets users practice their real-world conversation skills with world characters in the app. Learners can discuss their vacation plans with Lin or order a coffee from Oscar in Paris. The AI behind this feature is responsive and interactive, meaning no two conversations will be exactly alike. This can bring a personalized storytelling angle to the learning experience.

Duolingo has been using AI for years to personalize users' lessons. Now, with the latest technology from OpenAI, the company is getting closer to recreating a personal language tutor in the app. Duolingo Max is currently available for Spanish and French learners on iOS and will be rolling out more widely soon.

Duolingo's mission has always been to make high-quality education available to everyone in the world, and the addition of these new features shows the company's dedication to achieving this goal. By utilizing advanced AI technology, Duolingo Max offers language learners an even more powerful and personalized learning experience.