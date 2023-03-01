EaseMyAI, Elevate Now, Jarsh Safety secure early-stage funds

EaseMyAI raises Rs 1.8 Cr in seed round

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation-as-a-service platform EaseMyAI has raised Rs 1.8 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

Founded in June 2022 by Gagan Randhawa, Yaman Bhardwaj, Jekin Dedhia, and Surendra Sancheti, the Mumbai-based startup allows businesses across segments like BFSI, agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing to deploy AI-based operating systems to automate their operations and processes.

It claims to have catered to over 30 clients, including Hitachi, Ericsson, Mundra Port, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, and Treasure Inc. (a Japanese entity).

Raising funds for growth, the firm plans to further expand its reach to Sri Lanka, UAE, Japan, Singapore, and other regions through partners.

Elevate Now secures pre-seed funding led by W Health Ventures

Weight management firm Elevate Now has secured an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by W Health Ventures, a healthcare-focused venture capital firm.

The funding will help the company to expand its operations offline, it said in a statement.

Founded by Rahul Maroli and Suryansh Kumar, the Delhi-based company claims to offer tailored and doctor-led medication-based weight loss programmes, personalised health coaching, and habit coaching that aligns with clinical protocols designed for the Indian population. It has an active clinical advisory board led by obesity specialists.

It has launched an offline partnership-based obesity clinic in Aurangabad and looks to set up 10 more across India in 2023.

Mumbai Angels invests in Jarsh Safety

Private investment firm Mumbai Angels has invested Rs 3 crore in Jarsh Safety, a safety innovation company that builds safety wearables, typically for the industrial segment.

The pre-seed round of funding also saw the participation of angel investors and the family office of a leading helmet manufacturer. The startup will utilise the funds to expand its sales and marketing outreach as well as its product portfolio.

Jarsh team with K.T. Rama Rao, the I.T. minister of Telangana

The Hyderabad-based company has more than five patents in the field of safety and security and claims to be working with brands like JCB India, NIA Limited (Dubai), and Karam Safety to provide safety equipment like helmets for their workers.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)