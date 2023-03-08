Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Mintifi raises $110M in Series D led by Premji Invest

By Vidhya Sivaramakrishnan
March 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 08 2023 09:48:50 GMT+0000
Mintifi raises $110M in Series D led by Premji Invest
The Mumbai-headquartered company said it will utilise the funds to expand its presence in some of the key sectors in addition to improving its new offerings such as business-to-business (B2B) payments and dealer management system.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Supply chain financing platform Mintifi has raised $110 million in Series D funding round led by Premji Invest and participation from current investors including Norwest Venture Partners, Elevation Capital, and International Finance Corporation (IFC). Avendus Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Mintifi on this deal.

Mintifi said this new fund infusion will help it to expand its capital base to over $600 million.

The Mumbai-headquartered company will utilise the funds to expand its presence in some of the key sectors in addition to improving its new offerings such as business-to-business (B2B) payments and dealer management system, it said in a statement.  

It is looking to strengthen its tech infrastructure and plans to build “an ecosystem of end-to-end fulfilment products” to “enhance engagement across the supply chain network”.

“Our unique plug-and-play approach allows us to scale rapidly by tapping into huge outstanding receivable pool of blue-chip corporates while maintaining profitability. This round of funding will allow us to accelerate our growth, expand our team, and deliver even greater value to our customers,” said Anup Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO at Mintifi, in a press note.

The company, which was set up in 2017, offers financing options to distributors and retailers in addition to providing offerings including payments digitisation and electronic invoicing and payment solutions. 

The digital lending platform said it has grown over 4X year-on-year “with annualised purchases financed of over $1 billion”, which is expected to reach $3 billion by the end of financial year 2023-24.

Mintifi works with over 100 Indian companies such as Tata Motors, Finolex, TVS Motorcycles, Bridgestone, Berger Paints, Parle Agro, Varun Beverages, Jockey, and Prince Pipes.

The B2B company raised $40 million in Series C led by Norwest Venture Partners and Elevation Capital in February 2022. Its post-money valuation stood at $123 million as on February 17, 2022, according to private market data platform Tracxn.

In all, it has raised a total of $175 million in both equity and debt before this round, said the company.

(The story was updated to add Avendus Capital was the financial advisor to this deal.)

Edited by Megha Reddy

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

India will go from a prepaid to a postpaid economy in the next 5 years: Nandan Nilekani

Mintifi raises $110M in Series D, Mitra secures early-stage funding

Bengaluru-based buildAhome is helping build dream homes one step at a time

Fintech unicorn Slice picks up 5% stake in North East Small Finance Bank

Daily Capsule
Fashion forward with Adwaita Nayyar
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Mintifi raises $110M in Series D, Mitra secures early-stage funding

GDP growth may print at about 4 % in Q4: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 8, 2023)

Google to offer fewer promotions to more senior positions this year: Report