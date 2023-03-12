Menu
G20 members to deliberate on blue economy and responsible AI at three-day meet

By Press Trust of India
March 12, 2023, Updated on : Sun Mar 12 2023 10:43:36 GMT+0000
G20 members to deliberate on blue economy and responsible AI at three-day meet
The meeting is being hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in Guwahati on Monday as part of the country's G20 presidency.
Blue economy and responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be deliberated at the three-day meeting of Supreme Audit Institutions-20 (SAI20) beginning Monday in Guwahati.

The meeting is being hosted by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India here on Monday as part of the country's G20 presidency. The delegates from G20 member countries, guest nations, and other international organisations would attend the SAI20 event.

In addition, the SAIs of Australia, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Oman, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and the UAE will also participate in the deliberations, said a release.

Under the guiding philosophy for India's presidency of G20, Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam (One Earth, One Family, and One Future), the CAG has proposed the collaboration of SAI20 Engagement Group on two priority areas—Blue Economy and Responsible Artificial Intelligence (AI), it added.

SAI India will present the concept themes of Blue Economy and Responsible AI. There shall be further sharing of experiences by the participant SAIs including member SAIs and guest SAIs of G20, the release said.

Blue Economy is the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of our ecosystem.

Responsible AI is a governance framework aimed at what data can be collected and used, how AI models should be evaluated, and how to best deploy and monitor models. The framework can also define who is accountable for any negative outcomes of AI. 

