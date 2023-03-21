Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

The Good Creator Co completes acquisition of Bulbul, launches new creator app

Following the acquisition, Bulbul's core functionality will be added to stack of Good Creator Co and Sachin Bhatia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bulbul will now take on the role of CEO at The Good Creator Co (GCC) vertical, the company said in a statement.

Trisha Medhi1186 Stories
The Good Creator Co completes acquisition of Bulbul, launches new creator app

Tuesday March 21, 2023,

2 min Read

The Good Creator Co on Tuesday revealed that it has bought video commerce company Bulbul in a statement revealing the launch of its new app Good Creator Co.

Following the acquisition, Bulbul's core functionality will be added to stack of Good Creator Co and Sachin Bhatia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bulbul will now take on the role of CEO at The Good Creator Co (GCC) vertical, the company said in a statement.

In January, The Good Glamm Group invested Rs 200 crore seed capital in its new entity, The Good Creator Co.

Available for Android and iOS users, the GCC App combines the complimentary tech stacks of Winkl, Plixxo and Bulbul and is powered by the data analytics of Vidooly to make a unified platform that meets the needs of new age content creators and influencers.

"Together with Bulbul’s acquisition, the platform will further bolster GCC’s creator strategy and will provide deep access to the Tier-2 and Tier-3 demographics," said Sachin Bhatia, CEO, The Good Creator Co said in a statement.

Intervono Ventures acquires Mera Cashier, will rebrand it to Indibook

Also Read
Plixxo, MissMalini, Winkl, Vidooly spin off from Good Glamm Group to form Good Creator Co

“Good Creator Co is integral to our vision of being a true content to commerce company...Sachin and his team will not only work closely with all our brands for their influencer marketing & commerce needs but also offer the same solutions and learnings to other brands and companies,” said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group in a statement.

According to the company, GCC has a database of 1.5 million creators with one lakh active monthly users.

Till date, it has facilitated 135,000 brand collaborations for creators since April 2022. Over 2000 brands use the GCC app and its creator and influencer network for thousands of influencer marketing campaigns.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato reclaims market share from Swiggy pushed by Gold programme: HSBC

From $100 to $25,000: How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

These entrepreneurs are helping spice farmers get better prices and quality output

Top 10 Must-Watch Movies for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Daily Capsule
Physics Wallah’s UAE expansion
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Top 10 Must-Watch Movies for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

IndusGo, FretBox, and Doqfy raise funding

boAt’s Aman Gupta on what it means to be a celebrity founder

From $100 to $25,000: How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up