The Good Creator Co completes acquisition of Bulbul, launches new creator app

The Good Creator Co on Tuesday revealed that it has bought video commerce company Bulbul in a statement revealing the launch of its new app Good Creator Co.

Following the acquisition, Bulbul's core functionality will be added to stack of Good Creator Co and Sachin Bhatia, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bulbul will now take on the role of CEO at The Good Creator Co (GCC) vertical, the company said in a statement.

In January, The Good Glamm Group invested Rs 200 crore seed capital in its new entity, The Good Creator Co.

Available for Android and iOS users, the GCC App combines the complimentary tech stacks of Winkl, Plixxo and Bulbul and is powered by the data analytics of Vidooly to make a unified platform that meets the needs of new age content creators and influencers.

"Together with Bulbul’s acquisition, the platform will further bolster GCC’s creator strategy and will provide deep access to the Tier-2 and Tier-3 demographics," said Sachin Bhatia, CEO, The Good Creator Co said in a statement.

“Good Creator Co is integral to our vision of being a true content to commerce company...Sachin and his team will not only work closely with all our brands for their influencer marketing & commerce needs but also offer the same solutions and learnings to other brands and companies,” said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder & CEO, The Good Glamm Group in a statement.

According to the company, GCC has a database of 1.5 million creators with one lakh active monthly users.

Till date, it has facilitated 135,000 brand collaborations for creators since April 2022. Over 2000 brands use the GCC app and its creator and influencer network for thousands of influencer marketing campaigns.