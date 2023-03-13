Menu
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2023)

By Pooja Malik & Prasannata Patwa
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 14:03:42 GMT+0000
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2023)
YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Monday, March 13, 2023.
MAGGI launches NFTs in OneRare Foodverse

Nestlé MAGGI is launching its first-ever Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) within OneRare Foodverse. 

Maggi, OneRare

It will bring a few of its offerings that will include recipes made with MAGGI Noodles, its' Masala-ae-Magic and MAGGI Hot & Sweet as NFTs for use in the Foodverse, as per a statement from the company.

Spectrum Talent Management Onboard Three Independent Directors Ahead of IPO

Human talent management firm Spectrum Talent Management Limited has reported the onboarding of new independent directors to its board of directors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO). These members are expected to bring significant industry experience and strategic insights to the company's board.


The new directors include Anup Kumar Jaiswal, Suresh Kumar Mehra, and Anubha Agarwal. They will join the current board of directors to provide guidance and oversight to the management team as the company prepares for its IPO.

e-con Systems announces partnership with Ryoyo Electro

﻿e-con Systems﻿ revealed its new distribution partnership with Ryoyo Electro Corporation—a distributor of electronic components including semiconductors, ICT products, AI solutions, edge computing devices, cloud, and various services in Japan.

Through this partnership, e-con Systems will attempt to extend its global footprint in the Japanese market through Ryoyo Electro’s brand presence in Japan. The company offers end-to-end camera solutios – including various camera modules and camera boards that come integrated with high-end GPU-accelerated AI processors like the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform.

Staqu collaborates with IIT Delhi

﻿Staqu﻿ has partnered with the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi. The company plans to use the research-backed data available at IIT to improve the quality of the real-time data collected by JARVIS, an artificial intelligence-based video analytics platform.


FITT has appointed Professor Chetan Arora as the project in-charge (PI) for this research collaboration. 

IIT Delhi

By using the expertise of IIT Delhi's researchers and FITT's technology transfer capabilities, Staqu hopes to create a one-of-a-kind platform that is based on research-backed data and has real-time capabilities.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

