IBM Consulting to rearchitect tech framework for Bestseller India

By Team EnterpriseStory
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 17:02:08 GMT+0000
IBM Consulting to rearchitect tech framework for Bestseller India
Here is your daily dose of key developments from the technology world of India.
IBM forms partnership with fashion company Bestseller

IBM has announced that its consulting unit will be collaborating with the Indian subsidiary of Danish fashion company Bestseller to deliver on the goals of building an intelligent and autonomous fashion landscape.

Bestseller India has 396 exclusive brand outlets and is present in over 1,230 shop-in-shops. The company has already launched Fabric.ai, an AI project aimed to increase sell-through rate and reduce unsold inventory, together with IBM.

IBM

Upgrading the partnership, Bestseller India will work with IBM Consulting to consolidate its IT landscape on a robust and secure hybrid cloud platform, thereby allowing it to focus on its core activities to fuel growth.

IBM Consulting will help Bestseller India rearchitect its technology landscape to create a scalable single source of truth for business decision-making, leveraging advanced analytics and a unified data platform to drive more business predictability. The implementation will be delivered by IBM Consulting in close association with ecosystem partners such as Google Cloud, Microsoft and SAP.

Infosys among the world’s most ethical companies list

Infosys has announced that it has been recognised by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

Infosys received the honour, for the third consecutive year, for demonstrating high standards of business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

According to Infosys, it has become the only company in India, and one of the four companies globally, in the software and services industry to receive this recognition. This recognition is awarded to global companies that have exceptional business ethics and are committed to advancing business integrity.

Dr Lal PathLabs, Kyndryl form partnership

Dr Lal PathLabs Limited, a diagnostic chain has got into an agreement with Kyndryl, an IT infrastructure services provider. Kyndryl will manage Dr Lal PathLabs’ IT infrastructure stack including both the on-premises IT environment and cloud infrastructure across multiple hyperscaler cloud service providers.

Dr Lal PathLabs has more than 250 laboratories and 4,500 sample collection points across the country. Kyndryl provides a single pane view of server utilisation, service requests, ticketing lifecycle, incident analysis, and also recommend proactive remediation.

The diagnostic chain will get a unified view of their infrastructure utilisation on-premises and across multiple public cloud environments. This will improve the service availability and help d Dr Lal Pathlabs reduce IT incidents.

Tech Mahindra share price rises on news of new CEO

The share price of Tech Mahindra surged on Monday by as much as 10% reacting to the development of the company's appointment of a new CEO.

Tech Mahindra on Saturday announced Infosys President Mohit Joshi will take over as the new CEO from C P Gurnani. The new appointment at Tech Mahindra has been welcomed by stock markets as the share price closed at Rs 1,134 with a gain of 6.86% even as the broad indices had declined.

Mohit Joshi is a seasoned technology industry executive having joined Infosys in 2000 and rising to the rank of President. He was last the head of the global financial services and healthcare and software businesses, which included the banking platform Finacle and its AI/Automation portfolio. He also led the sales operations, taking on responsibility for large deals.

