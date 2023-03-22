MX Player COO Nikhil Gandhi steps down

Nikhil Gandhi is stepping down as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the OTT platform MX Player to pursue other interests. The platform is owned by Times Internet.

Gandhi is currently serving his notice period to ensure a seamless transition.

He was onboarded as COO, in accordance with the company's strategy to drive growth and efficiency in August 2021, and was working closely with CEO Karan Bedi.

"I am proud of all that we have accomplished during my tenure at MX Player. I am especially grateful to Karan and the extraordinary team who worked alongside me to introduce new revenue growth drivers and create so many impactful and digital experiences for our users and stakeholders. I wish them all the best," Gandhi said, according to a press release.

During his tenure, He was responsible for taking the platforms to their next phase of growth by expanding its geographical reach, enhancing data-driven innovation, growing the scope and scale of revenue streams, and building maximum impact for internal and external stakeholders.

"We sincerely thank Nikhil for his leadership and meaningful contribution in MX Player's growth and success and we wish him well in his future endeavors," said Karan Bedi.

According to reports, Amazon is in advance talks to buy video streaming platform MX Player.

In 2018, Times Internet bought MX Player for $140 million.

The platform currently has 300 million monthly active users and over one billion app downloads.