Singapore and Bengaluru-based air retailing and payments platform ﻿Mystifly﻿ on Thursday revealed the close of its pre-Series B funding round with Cornerstone Venture Partners (CSVP) bringing the total of this round to $8 million combined with earlier investments from RSI Fund I. LLC (a subsidiary of Recruit Co. Ltd.), Jenfi and Crusade Partners among others.

In July 2020, Mystifly had raised $3.3 million in a pre-Series B round of funding from existing investor Recruit Co., Ltd.

With this pre-series B funding, Mystifly plans to extend the market reach of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and services. It's leadership team comprises co-Founders Rajeev Kumar and Bharat Goyal.

L-R: Rajeev Kumar, Bharat Goyal, and Pawan Kesarwani

"This investment will help speed up the growth of Mystifly's data and technology capabilities and expand Mystifly’s global footprint, distribution and product offerings," said Rajeev Kumar, Founder and CEO of Mystifly.





Founded in 2009 in Bengaluru and now headquartered in Singapore, Mystifly offers a full-stack API platform to existing travel businesses and for new-age ecommerce and travel intermediaries.

“Through the pandemic, the company built various solutions for multiple stakeholders proving to be an anti-fragile business, well positioned to scale from here on," said Nanika Kakkar, Investment Director, CSVP Fund.