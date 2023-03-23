Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Airfare marketplace Mystifly closes $8M in a pre-Series B funding round

With this pre-series B funding, Mystifly plans to extend the market reach of its SaaS products and services. The company is poised for growth and looks forward to delivering even greater value to its customers and partners. The leadership team comprises co-founders Rajeev Kumar and Bharat Goyal.

Trisha Medhi1188 Stories
Airfare marketplace Mystifly closes $8M in a pre-Series B funding round

Thursday March 23, 2023,

1 min Read

Singapore and Bengaluru-based air retailing and payments platform ﻿Mystifly﻿ on Thursday revealed the close of its pre-Series B funding round with Cornerstone Venture Partners (CSVP) bringing the total of this round to $8 million combined with earlier investments from RSI Fund I. LLC (a subsidiary of Recruit Co. Ltd.), Jenfi and Crusade Partners among others.

In July 2020, Mystifly had raised $3.3 million in a pre-Series B round of funding from existing investor Recruit Co., Ltd.

With this pre-series B funding, Mystifly plans to extend the market reach of its software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and services. It's leadership team comprises co-Founders Rajeev Kumar and Bharat Goyal.

Mystifly

L-R: Rajeev Kumar, Bharat Goyal, and Pawan Kesarwani

Also Read
Cyber security platform BluSapphire raises $9.2M funding in Series A round

"This investment will help speed up the growth of Mystifly's data and technology capabilities and expand Mystifly’s global footprint, distribution and product offerings," said Rajeev Kumar, Founder and CEO of Mystifly. 


Founded in 2009 in Bengaluru and now headquartered in Singapore, Mystifly offers a full-stack API platform to existing travel businesses and for new-age ecommerce and travel intermediaries.

“Through the pandemic, the company built various solutions for multiple stakeholders proving to be an anti-fragile business, well positioned to scale from here on," said Nanika Kakkar, Investment Director, CSVP Fund. 

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Game development firm Yudiz Solutions files draft papers for IPO

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys Board

From $100 to $25,000 - How GPT-4 Helped an Entrepreneur Build a Green Start-up

Preparing backend systems to support 10B UPI transactions daily: Dilip Asbe of NPCI

Daily Capsule
TechSparks Mumbai starts with a bang!
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to retire from Infosys Board

Bill to ban online gambling passed once again in Tamil Nadu assembly

Game development firm Yudiz Solutions files draft papers for IPO

Physics Wallah seeks to raise $250M in funding: Report