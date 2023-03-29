Menu
News

NCLAT upholds Rs 1,338 Cr fine imposed on Google by competition watchdog

A two-member bench of the NCLAT directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days.

Press Trust of India7567 Stories
NCLAT upholds Rs 1,338 Cr fine imposed on Google by competition watchdog

Wednesday March 29, 2023,

1 min Read

The NCLAT on Wednesday upheld the order of the Competition Committee of India imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on ﻿Google﻿.

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days. The NCLAT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Alok Shrivastava also completed modifications to the Competition Committee of India (CCI) order.

Google_Android
Google's 'castle and moat' strategy is data hegemony: CCI tells NCLAT

It rejected Google's plea that there was a violation of natural justice by the CCI in the probe.

On October 20 last year, the CCI slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. The regulator also ordered the firm to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

This ruling was challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI.

