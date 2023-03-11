Menu
Net direct tax collection reaches Rs 13.73 lakh crore

By Press Trust of India
March 11, 2023, Updated on : Sat Mar 11 2023 09:40:56 GMT+0000
Net direct tax collection reaches Rs 13.73 lakh crore
Net direct tax collection for the current fiscal grew 17% to reach Rs 13.73 lakh crore according to CBDT. This accounts for 83% of revised target for the full financial year.
Net direct tax collection so far this fiscal grew 17% to reach Rs 13.73 lakh crore, which is 83% of the revised target for the full financial year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Saturday.


The growth in direct tax mop-up, which comprises personal income tax and corporate taxes, was driven by PIT collections.


On a gross basis, the collection grew 22.58% to Rs 16.68 lakh crore.


Refunds amounting to Rs 2.95 lakh crore have been issued during April 1, 2022 to  March 10, 2023, which are 59.44% higher than refunds issued during the same period in the preceding year.


Direct tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 13.73 lakh crore which is 16.78% higher than the net collections for the corresponding period of last year.


This collection is 96.67% of the total budget estimates and 83.19% of the total revised estimates of direct taxes for the financial year 2022-23, the CBDT said in a statement.


After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT (Corporate Income Tax) collections is 13.62% and that in PIT (Personal Income Tax) collections including STT (Securities Transaction Tax) is 20.06% it said. 

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

