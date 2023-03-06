Menu
Off Duty, ParaBooking raise early-stage funding

By Team YS
March 06, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 06 2023 13:10:08 GMT+0000
Off Duty, ParaBooking raise early-stage funding
YourStory presents the daily funding roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Monday (March 6, 2023).
Off Duty secures 4 Cr funding from Velocity

Apparel and fashion brand Off Duty has raised Rs 4 crore over multiple tranches from revenue-based financier Velocity.in. It plans to use the financing to scale up its inventory to cater to the increasing demand.

Founded by Madina S Khan and Shahbaaz Khan in 2019, Off aims to cater to street-style fashion trends for teens and young adults. The core products include everyday wear comfortable denim, pants, and trousers.

ParaBooking co-founders

ParaBooking co-founders: Sohail Lalani, Ankush Rana and Prasenjit Dey

ALSO READ
(Weekly funding roundup) Venture capital investments decline by 74%

ParaBooking raises Rs 50 lakh in seed funding

Online paragliding booking portal has received Rs 50 lakh seed funding under the Him Startup Yojana of the Department of Industries, Himachal Pradesh. It plans to use the funds to double down on their technology and go to market.

Founded by Ankush Rana, Deepak Abrol, Sohail Lalani, and Vikram Thakur in 2021, Parabooking claims to be a platform for safe, high-quality adventure tourism experiences. It aims to take safe adventure tourism to the masses and at the same time, provide employment opportunities to local pilots and guides.

The booking portal from FlutterBuy Ecom Ventures also offers an application for tourism operators to digitise and automate their operations which are sold on a SaaS model.

Over the 18 months of operations, the Himachal-based SaaS firm claims to have facilitated more than 5,000 flights across India. It plans to venture into trekking and adventure sports like kayaking.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

