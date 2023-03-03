Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

(Weekly funding roundup) Venture capital investments decline by 74%

By Thimmaya Poojary
March 03, 2023, Updated on : Fri Mar 03 2023 15:57:27 GMT+0000
(Weekly funding roundup) Venture capital investments decline by 74%
The absence of any positive indicators on the macroeconomic front has led to a depressed environment with regard to venture funding into startups
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bad news for the Indian startup ecosystem does not seem to end as the month of March began on a very dismal note with a 74% decline in venture funding on a weekly basis.

The venture funding into Indian startups for the first week of March came in at just $58 million with 17 transactions. In comparison, the previous week total venture funding of $221 million.

March3

This is the second time this year that total venture funding on a weekly basis has come down to double digits. In the first week of February it had touched $49 million. Even funding on a monthly basis has seen a steep fall with 77% decline in February.

The startup ecosystem is very much under the grip of “funding winter” and there are no signs that it is going to end anytime soon. Even the global macro-economic indicators are not showing any positive developments as indications are that the US Fed will continue with its interest rate hike to bring inflation under control.

March3

This has a direct bearing on the fund flow into startups as money supply is constrained and there is an abundance of caution among investors to put in their money.

Investors believe this is a period which will test the resilience of the startup founders as they will navigate through this downturn, though they added that “good” entrepreneurs will continue to receive funding. In the current environment, only the early stage category of funding continues to see traction.

March3

The only positive news in the present situation has been venture capital firms like B Capital and Nexus Venture Partners announcing new fund raises to invest in Indian startups. This gives hope that at least the future remains bright.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

CRED Founder Kunal Shah draws Rs 15,000 per month

Pump and dump: SEBI cracks down on Arshad Warsi, others after it finds stock manipulation via YouTube

FreshToHome raises $104M led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund

It’s Zomato vs restaurants, again

Daily Capsule
Celebrating women at SheSparks 2023
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Of entrepreneurship and determination: Winds of change at SheSparks 2023

Majority of startup founders to find access to equity funding challenging in 2023: report

UPI transaction value, volume dip in February after last month’s record highs: NPCI data

VMware and Samsung expand collaboration on 5G tech