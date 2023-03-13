OneRare – The World’s First 3d Metaverse for the F&B Industry

The world of food and beverage is ever-evolving, and has experienced a major upheaval due to the pandemic. As many restaurants shifted from dining-in to delivery, OneRare is leveraging web3 technology and gamification to build a new business model for the industry.

OneRare is the world’s first 3D Metaverse for the F&B industry, introducing celebrity chefs, iconic restaurants, food brands and cooking shows to the web3 audience for the first time. It is creating an opportunity for brands to market their products to global audiences and find new monetization means.

OneRare is introducing new ways to celebrate dishes from all around the globe on the blockchain. It is collaborating with celebrity chefs, iconic restaurants, and food brands to create their first NFTs in blockchain gaming. It also gives users the opportunity to create dishes in a gamified foodverse, with a “play-to-earn” farm, a marketplace, a kitchen, and a mobile gaming playground.

OneRare is also working with web3 projects to provide food catering for web3 events and special menus for web3 characters and games. Furthermore, users are able to swap OneRare NFTs for meals and deals from top restaurants and brands. By collaborating with Food Partners, OneRare is taking action against hunger with the global effort.

OneRare was founded in 2021 by Gaurav Gupta and Supreet Raju and has been featured in numerous news outlets, such as BBC, Forbes, and Mashable, as well as media outlets like CNBC and ET Now. The founders were inspired by the transformations that markets experience in times of black swan events, presenting new challenges and opportunities.

The platform is powered by powerful technologies, such as 3D, AI Generation, Virtual Reality and Blockchain. OneRare charges marketplace fees and will be charging transaction fees as a native token on the foodverse subnet.

While many food brands stay local, OneRare is creating an opportunity for the F&B industry to reach a global audience, introducing web3 technology and NFTs to the sector. Its gamified foodverse is immersing users in a new way to explore recipes and mint dish NFTs, and with their swap option for meals and deals from top restaurants and brands, OneRare is bringing NFTs to life.