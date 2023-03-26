Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Paytm's Parent receives extension for payment aggregator license application

PPSL will be able to continue its payment aggregation operations while awaiting approval from the government concerning its past investments made by One97 Communications.

Sayan Sen10 Stories
Paytm's Parent receives extension for payment aggregator license application

Sunday March 26, 2023,

2 min Read

One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm Payment Services Ltd (PPSL), stated that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted an extension to Paytm to resubmit its application for a payment aggregator license.

Paytm will be able to continue its payment aggregation operations while awaiting approval from the government concerning its past investments made by One97 Communications.

As per orders from RBI, when it receives approval, Paytm must apply for a payment aggregator license within the next 15 days.

However, the letter also stated that if the Indian government makes an unfavorable decision, the central bank must be notified right away.

This is because the RBI mandates that all payment aggregators must be authorized. As per orders from the RBI, issued in March 2020, non-bank entities providing payment aggregation services were required to apply for authorization by June 30, 2021, but the deadline was later extended to September 30, 2021.

“This continues to have no material impact on our business and revenues, since the communication from RBI is applicable only to on-boarding of new online merchants and we can continue to provide payment services to our existing online merchants, " stated Paytm in its filing with the stock exchanges on Sunday.

“Furthermore, for offline business, One97 Communications Ltd. can continue to on-board new merchants and offer them payment services, including All-in-One QR, Soundbox, Card Machines, etc, ” the filing read.

According to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm witnessed a rise in the deployment of subscription-based products like sound boxes and point-of-sale (PoS) machines. As of February, Paytm has 6.4 million merchants who subscribe to the company's products and services.

"With our subscription as a service model, the strong adoption of devices drives subscription revenues and higher payment volumes, while increasing the funnel for our merchant loan distribution," it said in the filing.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Byju's likely to close $250M equity fund raise in April

BharatPe co-founder Shashvat Nakrani to sue Ashneer Grover over unpaid shares: Report

Google Calendar update helps users track co-workers' status

Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder and creator of Moore's Law, passes away at 94

Daily Capsule
Scotland’s first national chef
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Tenstorrent to partner with Indian startups to build open source RISC-V based microprocessors

Delhi high court ask Google to consider softer warnings when users download WinZO

Recycle, repurpose, reframe: how artists spread messages of creativity and environmental preservation

Gender-inclusive trade will help advance India's power ambitions