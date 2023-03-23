Menu
Reveal HealthTech bags $4M from W Health Ventures

The company plans to use the capital to scale its operations, hire talent, and develop technical capabilities to serve the technology needs of its clients in the healthcare industry.

Pooja Malik336 Stories
Reveal HealthTech bags $4M from W Health Ventures

Thursday March 23, 2023,

2 min Read

Reveal HealthTech, a healthcare technology firm, has secured $4 million in seed funding from W Health Ventures.


Healthcare-focused VC firm W Health Ventures invests in US and India-based companies that address critical unmet healthcare needs to improve care delivery by leveraging technology. This is its first investment in healthcare technology services.


The company plans to use the capital to scale its operations, hire talent, and develop technical capabilities to serve the technology needs of its clients in the healthcare industry.


Headquartered in the US, Reveal HealthTech provides cross-functional technology services to healthcare companies, and offers engineering, clinical, and strategic support.


According to Sanchit Mullick, Founder and CEO, Reveal HealthTech, W Health Ventures' global expertise and focus on the healthtech sector give them an inside track on the challenges faced by the industry and will help accelerate their journey.


The company aims to partner with US-based healthcare organisations to maximise patient health outcomes by using technology in delivering care. It is actively looking to acquire senior technology talent in India.

Furthermore, it aims to address talent challenges faced by healthcare organisations, including talent identification and selection, a lack of healthcare domain expertise, and high turnover among software teams at healthcare organisations.


With these partnerships, the company will access an available pool of more than 150,000 engineers who have built products for the US healthcare industry. According to the company, this forms the largest specialised talent pool with US healthcare technology expertise outside of the country.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

