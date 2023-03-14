Menu
Rockstud Capital launches a Rs 300 Cr second alternative investment fund

By Trisha Medhi
March 14, 2023, Updated on : Tue Mar 14 2023 05:53:11 GMT+0000
Rockstud Capital launches a Rs 300 Cr second alternative investment fund
The Rockstud Capital Investment Fund II will invest in 25 startups focusing on digitalisation, sustainability, financial inclusion, consumption, and health and safety, with ticket sizes ranging between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore.
Asset management firm ﻿Rockstud Capital﻿on Tuesday said it launched its second fund, Rockstud Capital Investment Fund II, of Rs 300 crore ($36.4 million) to back pre-Series A and Series A stage startups.

Rockstud Capital Investment Fund – II, a Category I Alternative Investment Fund – Angel Fund (Cat-I AIF -Angel Fund), received a license from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) last month for its AIF Category I Angel Fund.

The fund will invest in 25 startups with a focus on digitalisation, sustainability, financial inclusion, consumption, and health and safety, with ticket sizes ranging between Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 crore.

Its investment thesis will be based around a youth-focused consumption theme. It may lead and further follow a co-investment model to provide growth capital to startups to build on their initial product-market fit and can scale and raise a Series A round.

"As India moves towards becoming a $5 trillion economy, we feel this is an opportune time to enter the space, especially when companies are finding it difficult to raise capital amidst the funding winter," said Abhishek Agarwal, Founder and Managing Partner of Rockstud Capital.

Rockstud Capital

Rockstud Capital founding partner Abhishek Agarwal

ALSO READ
[Funding alert] Rockstud Capital invests in AI-driven content assistant Instoried

"The fund will focus on partnering and identifying early-stage growth companies through a well-defined process and deep network to foster partnerships with founders building scalable businesses with a clear focus on profitability," he added.

The fund will be managed by a team of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of the alternative investment landscape, Rockstud Capital said.

Edited by Suman Singh

