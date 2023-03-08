Menu
Salesforce unveils AI CRM tech platform - Einstein GPT

By Team EnterpriseStory
March 08, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 08 2023 16:08:53 GMT+0000
Salesforce unveils AI CRM tech platform - Einstein GPT
Here is your daily dose of key developments from the technology world of India
Salesforce unveils AI platform for CRM transactions

Salesforce, the global customer relationship management (CRM) software company has announced the launch of Einstein GPT, a generative AI CRM technology, which delivers AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction.

According to the company, Einstein GPT will use Salesforce’s proprietary AI models with generative

AI technology from an ecosystem of partners, and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud.

salesforce

With Einstein GPT, customers can connect that data to OpenAI’s advanced AI models out of the box or choose their own external model, and use natural-language prompts directly within their Salesforce CRM to generate content that continuously adapts to changing customer information and needs in real-time.

For example, Einstein GPT can generate personalized emails for salespeople to send to customers, generate specific responses for customer service professionals to more quickly answer customer questions, generate targeted content for marketers to increase campaign response rates, and auto-generate code for developers.

Reliance Jio extends 5G services to 27 new cities

Reliance Jio has announced the launch of its 5G services in 27 cities across the country. Jio's 5G services of will offer speeds of up to 1 Gbps to enable streaming of high-definition content, immersive and interactive viewing, and cloud gaming.

The technology also promises to enhance the capabilities of emerging technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR).

A spokesperson of Reliance Jio said its 5G services are now available across 331 cities across the country. “By embracing True 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian," the spokesperson added.

TCS may bag $1 billion deal from Marks & Spencer: report

India’s leading technology services company - Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to bag a deal worth $1 billion from the global retailer Marks & Spencer, according to a news report.

The deal is likely to be finalised soon and it would be an extension of TCS’ previous transaction with Marks and Spencer in 2018, as per a report by The Economic Times.

TCS has been engaged with the British-headquartered retailer for over a decade to transform the latter’s human resource operations. New deals in the pipeline include mandates for business process services and digital transformation programmes. These engagements are expected to be spread over a period of 8-10 years.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

