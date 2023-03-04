Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

At SheSparks2023, Dr Chintan Vaishnav calls for mentoring programmes that are aspirational and diverse

By Surya Kannoth
March 04, 2023, Updated on : Sat Mar 04 2023 08:02:15 GMT+0000
At SheSparks2023, Dr Chintan Vaishnav calls for mentoring programmes that are aspirational and diverse
In a fireside chat with YourStory’s Shradha Sharma at SheSparks2023, Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, speaks about ‘Building a robust framework for upskilling women’.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Upskilling women is one of the sharpest arrows in our quiver to pierce through economic barriers. Encouraging women to pursue their careers and supporting them - from a training perspective and professional development standpoint - can be a win-win for both employers and employees alike.

In a fireside chat with YourStory’s Shradha Sharma at the ongoing SheSparks2023 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, Dr Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, spoke at length about ‘Building a robust framework for upskilling women’.

“At the G20 summit, India proposed that we should have an engagement group dedicated to startups. So, this is the first year where we have an engagement group, which gives equal weightage as large corporations for startups called ‘Startup 20’. Startup20 is organised into three task forces – finance, inclusion, and sustainability,” Dr Vaishnav shared.

Within the inclusion taskforce, Dr Vaishnav spoke about a two-pronged approach. The first: how can one build an innovation or startup ecosystem that is inclusive and creates equal opportunity for everybody. The second: how to identify and promote startups that make the world a radically more inclusive place.

Responding to Shradha on how women and girls can get involved in the initiative, Dr Vaishnav said, “G20 will put out a policy communique, which will go to leaders of these nations. We have built a taskforce council around each taskforce, with Indian members and four chairs from other nations, to make sure that the policy communique is as inclusive as possible. Inputs are welcome from everybody and this exercise will go on until July.”

Speaking about how startups led by women can co-exist with larger entities, Dr Vaishnav explained, “The cultural argument is that women are shy about asking for help. How do you overcome that cultural constraint? The challenge of how do you make more people believe that the world is your oyster? I don't have a formula, but I do acknowledge the problem. But I also see that beyond a certain level of success, they seem to begin to believe in it.”

Ratifying his statement, Dr Vaishnav spoke of how the ATL Marathon, an innovation challenge at Atal Tinkering Labs, has seen around 50% entries by women. Some of the final top 3 winners are often women teams.

Dr Vaishnav also talked about the need for mentoring programmes for women that are aspirational and diverse in experiences. “If we can work together to make that happen, it would be great,” he said.

He added that the unique strength women have is compassion. “And compassion matters a lot in solving problems. For instance, climate change issues cannot be resolved without women because that requires a lot of compassion.”

Dr Vaishnav signed off with a quote from Swami Chinmayananda, “Thought by thought, action by action, we make the blueprint of the future.”
SheSparks

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

It’s Zomato vs restaurants, again

I enjoy ambiguity, uncertainty: Renuka Ramnath on how she guided Multiples

Women need to fix their relationship with money, says Vani Kola at SheSparks 2023

From B2C mobility to last-mile delivery service, how Zypp Electric found its niche

Daily Capsule
SheSparks 2023 ignites winds of change
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

VFS Capital plans to raise Rs 1,500 Cr in FY24 to support growth plans

We consider infra development as driving force of economy: PM Modi

India cannot achieve growth without its women: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant at SheSparks 2023

Women need to fix their relationship with money, says Vani Kola at SheSparks 2023