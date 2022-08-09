Surya is a seasoned journalist with a track record spanning over 15 years across print, TV, digital media and trade publications. Apart from her storytelling skills and nose for news, she derives her energy from meeting people from different walks of life, and most importantly, giving her readers a sneak peek into India's emerging businesses. An explorer at heart, Surya finds her curiosity satiated through writing and travel. She also enjoys learning new languages and is currently working on sprucing up her skills in German and French.