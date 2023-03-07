SpeedLabs: Solving for Personalized Learning with AI-enabled Practice Platform

In learning, practice truly makes perfect. Founded in 2015 by Vivek Varshney, SpeedLabs aims to address this challenge by providing personalized solutions to students, teachers, and small coaching institutes.

SpeedLabs does this through their AI-enabled practice-centric platform for 9th to 12th standard students which works on the twin parameters of 'learning velocity' and 'content-benchmarking’ by deconstructing the curriculum at a concept level.

The company has been able to drive learning outcomes for over 1000 small & medium tuition centers, coaching institutes & schools across India. SpeedLabs's platform is designed to tackle tough pedagogical problems, enabling personalized learning at scale for different stakeholders - students, teachers, and small coaching institutes or schools.

SpeedLabs's platform is designed at a concept level, which are clubbed into concept clusters. Thus, a topic may have multiple concept clusters. The student app enables personalized practice for the user through its algorithm, which works on Learning velocity and student expertise. The teacher app enables student and batch level analytics with suggestive pedagogical interventions, custom test creation, and other features.

The company is working on a B2B revenue model, where coaching institutes, tuition teachers, and schools purchase a subscription of SpeedLabs's learning app based on their student strength. The company is also enabling a low-capex revenue partnership model to enable hybrid teaching with best-in-class faculties at tier 3 towns.

SpeedLabs competes with companies such as Classplus, Teachmint, and Winuall. It is trying to build differentiation through the implementation of ML models for national-level comparison for students, indicating strengths, weaknesses, difficulty, and efforts. The core focus is on learning outcomes. In October 2022, SpeedLabs featured in the annual list of HolonIQ's '2022 South Asia EdTech 100' as one of the promising edtech start-ups across South Asia.

SpeedLabs's short-term scaling strategy involves mastering the hybrid learning model. SpeedLabs has operationalized six hybrid learning centers in tier-3 cities, focusing on students' learning outcomes.

True personalized learning is still an open ask in Education. With their clear focus on learning outcomes, it will be interesting to see how SpeedLabs can enable AI-enabled personalized practice for students, teachers, and small coaching institutes, at scale.