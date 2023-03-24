Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 24, 2023)

Altigreen launches retail experience centre in Gurugram

Commercial electric vehicle maker ﻿Altigreen﻿ inaugurated its brand-new retail experience

centre in Gurugram. This is the company’s 28th retail dealership in India, following launches in major metros like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

The new retail experience centre in Gurugram will enable EV enthusiasts to access Altigreen’s range of electric cargo vehicles. For the dealership, Altigreen has chosen to partner with SKYY Mobility, an automotive retail company.

The EV maker is also launching the all-new NeEV Tez—a fast-charging three-wheeler featuring Exponent’s three-in-one connector that lets the user choose between slow, fast and superfast charging options.

The NeEV Tez requires 15 min charging for a full charge at E pump, 3.5 hours slow charging with 16 A Socket- 200V, and up to 1 hour at the Bharat DCOO1 charging station, the startup claims.

MYRE Capital elevates Anurag Sharma to head investments and acquisitions, Raj Jain as CFO

﻿MYRE Capital﻿, a neo-realty investment platform, has elevated two members of its senior leadership team.

Anurag Sharma is elevated from North Lead of Investments to Head of Investments and Acquisitions and Raj Jain, elevated from Finance Controller to the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Anurag Sharma is one of the founding team members of MYRE Capital and has been a significant contributor to the growth of the company. Raj joined MYRE Capital as finance controller and will now head the finance department as CFO.

Bobble AI launches Super conversational commerce offering

Conversation media platform ﻿Bobble AI﻿ launched Bobble Super, a commerce offering that allows users a hassle-free, personalised and real-time intent-based shopping experience directly on its keyboard application.





With this new launch, users can seamlessly avail services such as food ordering, travel and ticket booking, and online gifting as more than 100 brands are currently available on the platform including Swiggy, Redrail, Winni, Garnier, The Man Company, Loreal, Maybelline, Happilo, and Boult Audio, to name a few.





The super keyboard app provides users with personalised product and service recommendations using advanced intent detection technology that maps their intents across their smartphone usage in real-time.

Also Read Actor Malaika Arora wants to take her investment venture to international markets

Quantumzyme receives patent for development of green catalyst in India

Quantumzyme, a biotransformation company focused on clean and green chemistry, has recently been granted a patent for the transaminase enzyme by applying its revolutionary technology QZyme WorkbenchTM in India.

The patent was granted for creating a green catalyst for one of the world's most significant chemical reactions, which can be useful for pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

The "QZyme WorkbenchTM" technology can handle a wide range of important aspects of protein modelling and engineering, including structural refinement, ligand docking, conformational sampling, estimating substrate binding affinity, modeling catalytic reactions, identifying mutable hotspots, and further hotspot optimisation.





(The story will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)