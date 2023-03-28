Menu
News

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 28, 2023)

YourStory presents the daily news roundup from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Team YS13794 Stories
Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 28, 2023)

Tuesday March 28, 2023,

2 min Read

Tata Elxsi, Alps Alpine sign deal to set up engineering centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Tata Elxsi has signed a deal with Alps Alpine, a Japanese manufacturer of electrical components, to establish a global engineering centre at the former's campus in Thiruvananthapuram.

The GEC will focus on innovation around software and engineering, and develop next-gen tech for connected infotainment, body electronics, and autonomous, shared, and electric mobility, the companies said.

Atal Incubation Centre-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum to incubate 25 new startups in FY24

The AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum—an industry-backed incubator run by Pinnacle Industries Ltd—aims to incubate 25 new startups in FY 2024.

The forum has incubated over 60 startups so far, in pre and incubation stages, and facilitated Rs 1.5 crore in investment to startups under various schemes and grants in FY 2023.

Supported by Atal Innovation Mission (﻿Atal Incubation Centre﻿), NITI Aayog, Ministry of MSME, and Ministry of electronics and IT, the AIC-Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum's incubation programme provides participants with several benefits such as access to mentorship, networking opportunities, funding, etc. Startups across sectors, including technology, healthcare, and finance can apply for incubation.

Also Read
It is time to build silently: Tarun Davda, Partner and MD, Matrix Partners

Rage Coffee to offer ready-to-drink cold coffees

Virat Kohli-backed ﻿Rage Coffee﻿ has launched three new ready-to-drink cold coffee flavours, available online and on partner platforms.

The coffee cans will be available for Rs 140, and come in three flavours. The new product will first be launched exclusively on Blinkit for 30 days, and be available on all other channels by April 2023.

ShareChat users sent 1 billion+ virtual gifts in the past year

Multilingual social media platform ﻿ShareChat﻿ says users on its platform have sent over a billion virtual 'gifts' to each other in the last 12 months. These virtual gifts, forms of microtransactions, have doubled this year since December 2021, resulting in a 3X increase in revenue for ShareChat.

Virtual gifts on social media platforms can be bought for anywhere from Rs 5 to Rs 500 and more, and are typically gifted to live video streamers by their followers and fans.

"This milestone of over 1 billion virtual gifts in one year is a testament to ShareChat’s popularity and highly engaging and relevant content, where consumers appreciate the creative content through paid gifts at a large scale," said Manohar Singh Charan, CFO of ShareChat.

(The story will be updated throughout the day with the latest news.)

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

