Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Sukino Healthcare Solutions raises Rs 50 crore in Series A funding from Stakeboat Capital

Bengaluru-based Sukino, founded by Rajinish Menon in 2015, provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from preventative care and critical intervention to rehabilitative treatment and sensitive palliative care for terminally ill patients.

Pooja Malik332 Reads
Sukino Healthcare Solutions raises Rs 50 crore in Series A funding from Stakeboat Capital

Monday March 20, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Sukino Healthcare﻿ Solutions has raised Rs 50 crore in a Series A private equity investment round from Stakeboat Capital.


The company plans to use the funds to expand to other geographies and towards areas of rehabilitation using technology and business processes.


Veda Corporate Advisors ("Veda") was the financial advisor to Sukino Healthcare Solutions.


According to Chandrasekar Kandasamy, Managing Partner of Stakeboat Capital, its investment in Sukino will help the Bengaluru-based startup capture a part of this steadily growing market.

Also Read
World Bank commits $1B to India for public healthcare infrastructure

Founded by Rajinish Menon in 2015, Sukino Healthcare Solutions provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from preventative care and critical intervention to rehabilitative treatment and sensitive palliative care for terminally ill patients. This care is provided either at its continuum of care facilities or at the homes of patients.


Its services are focused on patients with chronic ailments, including complications from neurological impairments, cardiac diseases, cancer, respiratory distress, kidney diseases, and post-operative clinical care.


To date, it has served more than 10,000 patients and is present across five locations in Bengaluru and Kochi, the company said in a statement. At the moment, it manages 5 centres and will expand to 20 centres with a capacity of 1500 beds in the next three years, it said.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Indore-based TapOnn wants to disrupt conventional business cards exchanging culture

CHARGE+ZONE raises $54M in Series A1 led by BlueOrchard Finance

Edtech firm BYJU’S proposes to pay higher interest rate on $1.2B loan

BetterCommerce’s Vikram Saxena reveals his gameplan of empowering mid-level retailers with its headless commerce platform

Daily Capsule
IndiaMART aims to double revenue
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

TechSparks Mumbai: Get ahead of the game with in-depth masterclasses on cybersecurity and design sprints

Experts weigh in on how emails can facilitate two-way communication

CHARGE+ZONE raises $54M in Series A1 led by BlueOrchard Finance

PE/VC investments nearly halve in Feb 2023: Report