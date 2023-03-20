Sukino Healthcare Solutions raises Rs 50 crore in Series A funding from Stakeboat Capital

﻿Sukino Healthcare﻿ Solutions has raised Rs 50 crore in a Series A private equity investment round from Stakeboat Capital.





The company plans to use the funds to expand to other geographies and towards areas of rehabilitation using technology and business processes.





Veda Corporate Advisors ("Veda") was the financial advisor to Sukino Healthcare Solutions.





According to Chandrasekar Kandasamy, Managing Partner of Stakeboat Capital, its investment in Sukino will help the Bengaluru-based startup capture a part of this steadily growing market.

Also Read World Bank commits $1B to India for public healthcare infrastructure

Founded by Rajinish Menon in 2015, Sukino Healthcare Solutions provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from preventative care and critical intervention to rehabilitative treatment and sensitive palliative care for terminally ill patients. This care is provided either at its continuum of care facilities or at the homes of patients.





Its services are focused on patients with chronic ailments, including complications from neurological impairments, cardiac diseases, cancer, respiratory distress, kidney diseases, and post-operative clinical care.





To date, it has served more than 10,000 patients and is present across five locations in Bengaluru and Kochi, the company said in a statement. At the moment, it manages 5 centres and will expand to 20 centres with a capacity of 1500 beds in the next three years, it said.