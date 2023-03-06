TCS emerges as top employer in UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

TCS is top employer in UAE, Saudi Arabia and South Africa

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is recognised as a top employer in the UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and South Africa for 2023 by the Top Employers Institute for the eighth successive year. Besides, TCS was certified as a Global Top Employer for 2023.

The Top Employers Institute recognised TCS for its ongoing investments in building a diverse workforce and nurturing the next generation of technology talent in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region.

TCS’ workforce of 9,000 employees from 35 nationalities supports over 150 companies across the Middle East and Africa region, where women make up 42% of the local hires.

In Saudi Arabia, TCS is actively investing in empowering women through the All Women Digital Services Centre based in Riyadh, which provides employment to almost 1,000 skilled women in the country.

TCS has also launched several initiatives towards promoting STEM education in Saudi Arabia and South Africa through volunteering programmes. In 2022, its flagship STEM education programme, TCS goIT Saudi Arabia, reached 900 school students, 60% of which were girls.

LTIMindtree opens new delivery centre in Poland

Technology services company LTIMindtree inaugurated a new delivery centre in Krakow, Poland, as part of its strategy to expand its presence in Eastern Europe.

The 500-seater centre at Krakow will support the company's capabilities in the region and bring LTIMindtree’s services closer to its customers in the travel, transportation, and hospitality industries. The new centre will complement LTIMindtree's existing delivery centre in Warsaw.

The Krakow facility is the latest addition to the growing operations of LTIMindtree across Europe, where it serves over 75 clients. It has 23 offices and nine delivery centres in the region.

Bharti Airtel launches 5G services in 125 cities

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in 125 cities. Besides this, the Airtel 5G Plus service is now available in over 265 cities in India.

Airtel's 5G Plus runs on a technology that has the widest acceptance in the world with the most developed ecosystem. It ensures all 5G smartphones in India seamlessly work on the Airtel network. The company also promises to deliver between 20 to 30 times higher speeds. Further, the Airtel 5G Plus network has a power reduction solution, which makes it more environmentally sustainable.

“Airtel was the first in the country to offer 5G services in October 2022, and today’s mega launch is our promise to connect every Airtel customer in the country with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus. Our 5G rollout is on track to cover all towns and key rural areas by March 2024," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO of Bharti Airtel.

Birlasoft opens delivery centre in Coimbatore

Birlasoft—the technology services company part of the CK Birla Group—has opened a new delivery centre in Coimbatore. The new facility will focus on Birlasoft’s delivery capabilities in cloud space and digital and testing requirements.

Located at India Land Tech Park SEZ, Birlasoft’s newest centre will initially have 245 workstations. At present, Birlasoft has 75 employees on-board at its newest facility and plans to expand it to full capacity in the next three years.

Shreeranganath Kulkarni, Chief Delivery Officer, Birlasoft, said, “Coimbatore is fast emerging as a new-age talent hub and has the potential to drive the next phase of growth. Our new delivery centre in Coimbatore will not only offer unmatched growth opportunities but will also allow us to invest in emerging technologies in the region.”

Samsung opens innovation campus at Bengaluru college

Samsung India, as part of its global citizenship programme, has opened its innovation campus at the BNM Institute of Technology (BNMIT) in Bengaluru.

The programme is designed to catalyse innovation, foster collaboration, and nurture the next generation of engineers in future tech domains, including artificial intelligence, the internet of things, big data, and coding and programming.

At the classroom facility, students and faculty at BNMIT will work on advanced technology training and projects to help students with the necessary skills to secure relevant opportunities in the field of technology. Additionally, engineers from Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B) will mentor the faculty at BNMIT to bridge the industry-academia gap.