Tech Mahindra appoints Infosys President Mohit Joshi as new CEO

By Thimmaya Poojary
March 11, 2023, Updated on : Sat Mar 11 2023 09:18:03 GMT+0000
Tech Mahindra appoints Infosys President Mohit Joshi as new CEO
Mohit Joshi will take over as the CEO of Tech Mahindra from C P Gurnani who held the role for a long period
Technology services firm Tech Mahindra, has revealed Mohit Joshi as its next Chief Executive Officer.

Joshi will take over from long-time incumbent C P Gurnani, who will retire from Tech Mahindra in December. He will however join Tech Mahindra well before the stipulated time to allow for sufficient transition time, the company said in a statement.

Joshi previously served as president at India’s second largest technology services exporter Infosys.

This is the second time in the recent past that senior leadership from Infosys have joined rival companies. Earlier, Infosys President Ravi Kumar joined Cognizant as CEO.

Infosys in a notice to the stock exchanges said Mohit Joshi will be on leave from March 11 and his last date with the company will be on June 9.

Tech Mahindra CEO
ALSO READ
Cognizant appoints ex Infosys president Ravi Kumar as new CEO

Joshi joins Tech Mahindra as a two decade veteran at Infosys having joined the company in the year 2000 where he held multiple roles and attained the role of President. He was last the head of the global financial services and healthcare and the software businesses, which included the banking platform Finacle and its AI/Automation portfolio. He also led the sales operations, taking on responsibility for large deals.

The leadership change at Tech Mahindra comes after a long stint by C P Gurnani which also saw the company take over the troubled IT services firm Satyam Computers.

Joshi will have challenging tasks ahead at Tech Mahindra to improve on the operating profit margins as well as bring in the large deals.

“Mohit’s appointment is the successful culmination of a rigorous selection process during which the NRC evaluated a number of internal and external candidates. Mohit’s experience with digital transformation, new technologies and large deals will complement Tech Mahindra’s strategies and continue to build on the strong growth momentum demonstrated by the company," said

Tech Mahindra Chairperson T N Manoharan.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

