TechSparks

TechSparks Mumbai feels like a homecoming: Shradha Sharma

Shradha Sharma's opening address set the tone for YourStory's flagship startup tech conference—in Mumbai for the first time—to bring together trailblazers, innovators, and disruptors of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Rishabh Mansur
TechSparks Mumbai feels like a homecoming: Shradha Sharma

Wednesday March 22, 2023,

1 min Read

Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, kicked off Day 1 of TechSparks' first-ever edition in Mumbai, saying, "YourStory started in Mumbai in 2008, so this feels like a homecoming."

Shradha's opening address and welcome speech set the tone for the rest of YourStory's flagship startup tech conference—in Mumbai for the first time—to bring together trailblazers, innovators, and disruptors of the Indian startup ecosystem all under one roof.

She also highlighted some of the interesting sessions planned for the conference—such as fireside chats on scoring big with sports tech, India’s digital revolution, scaling SaaS with growth hacks, mega trends that shape India’s tomorrow, and many other insightful discussions and talks.

TechSparks 2023 Mumbai Edition will also host the Mumbai Pitch Fest—a curated startup event to spotlight and empower undiscovered and promising startups of the Indian ecosystem—and bring them together with potential mentors and investors. 

The conference on March 22 and 23, 2023 kicked off at Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel and Residences. The themes and focus areas for the Mumbai edition of TechSparks are frontier tech, the India landscape, holistic leadership, tech for good, and sustainability.

Edited by Jarshad NK

