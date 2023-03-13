Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

The Ayurveda Co raises $12.2M in Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures

By Team YS
March 13, 2023, Updated on : Mon Mar 13 2023 08:36:45 GMT+0000
The Ayurveda Co raises $12.2M in Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures
It plans to expand its offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around ayurveda.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand ﻿The Ayurveda Co﻿ has raised $12.2 million (Rs 100 crore) in a Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Film actor Kajal Agarwal as well as a few notable startup founders and venture debt funds also participated.

Founded in 2020 by Shreedha Singh and Param Bhargava, the beauty and wellness company offers ayurveda-based products with over 100 stock keeping units (SKUs) across a network of 20 brand outlets and over 5,000 retail stores.

The firm will use the funds to focus on digitising ayurveda through an app, expected to be launched around June-July this year, CEO Shreedha Singh told YourStory. It also plans to expand its offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around ayurveda.

The company plans to integrate and automate Dosha Consultation-based personalised skin, hair and wellness routines.

"This Series A funding is a significant milestone for T.A.C and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially millennials and Gen-Z to make Ayurveda mainstream," Singh added.

ALSO READ
[Funding alert] The Ayurveda Co raises undisclosed sum from GetVantage, Velocity, Shiprocket Capital

"Having moved offline early, establishing distribution across offline retail formats and geographies, T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand. Further, with rapid evolution of consumer preferences towards natural, and now ayurveda-driven, T.A.C is addressing this with affordable pricing and accessibility across all target groups," Nikhil Vora, Founder and CEO Sixth Sense Ventures, said.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Trucking marketplace Raaho raises Rs 20 Cr in pre-series A extension round

Ecosystem rallies around SVB fall

Depositors will get their money back regardless of insurance: SVB Saga

With US govt action, looming risks to Indian startups have passed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on SVB crisis

Daily Capsule
Ecosystem rallies around SVB fall
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 13, 2023)

With US govt action, looming risks to Indian startups have passed: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on SVB crisis

The Ayurveda Co, OmniBRx, and Raaho raise early-stage funding

Experts reveal how edtechs can unlock opportunities and future-proof academics