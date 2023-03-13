Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand ﻿The Ayurveda Co﻿ has raised $12.2 million (Rs 100 crore) in a Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures. Film actor Kajal Agarwal as well as a few notable startup founders and venture debt funds also participated.

Founded in 2020 by Shreedha Singh and Param Bhargava, the beauty and wellness company offers ayurveda-based products with over 100 stock keeping units (SKUs) across a network of 20 brand outlets and over 5,000 retail stores.

The firm will use the funds to focus on digitising ayurveda through an app, expected to be launched around June-July this year, CEO Shreedha Singh told YourStory. It also plans to expand its offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around ayurveda.

The company plans to integrate and automate Dosha Consultation-based personalised skin, hair and wellness routines.

"This Series A funding is a significant milestone for T.A.C and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially millennials and Gen-Z to make Ayurveda mainstream," Singh added.

"Having moved offline early, establishing distribution across offline retail formats and geographies, T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand. Further, with rapid evolution of consumer preferences towards natural, and now ayurveda-driven, T.A.C is addressing this with affordable pricing and accessibility across all target groups," Nikhil Vora, Founder and CEO Sixth Sense Ventures, said.