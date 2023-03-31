Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Technology

Twitter rolls out Verified Organisations globally

The subscription service will allow businesses, non-profits, and government institutions to sign up and manage verification—including verifying any related account.

Ishan Patra105 Stories
Twitter rolls out Verified Organisations globally

Friday March 31, 2023,

2 min Read

Micro-blogging platform ﻿Twitter﻿on Friday rolled out its verified subscription service for organisations globally.

“Starting today, Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist,” the Twitter verified account said in a tweet.

The subscription service allows all types of businesses, non-profits, and government institutions to sign up and manage verifications—including verifying any related account, according to the micro-blogging platform.

Businesses and non-profits that purchase the subscription service will get a gold checkmark and square avatar, while government or multilateral organisations will receive a grey checkmark and circular avatar.

“Accounts affiliated with an organisation will receive an affiliate badge on their profile with the organisation’s logo and will be featured on the organisation’s Twitter profile, indicating their affiliation,” the company stated.

Twitter further noted that organisations can add or remove affiliated accounts and provide immediate verification status to anyone in their network through a dedicated online portal.

Verified Organisations

Verified Organisations on Twitter. | Image credit: Twitter

Also Read
After Twitter, Meta rolls out paid verification service on Instagram and Facebook

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified programme and removing legacy verified checkmarks,” Twitter said last week, adding that individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue, and organisations can purchase the Verified Organisations to retain the blue checkmark.

Organisations opting for the subscription service will get all the benefits of Twitter Blue, including features like edit tweets, bookmark folders, longer tweets, prioritised rankings in conversations, and SMS two-factor authentication.

In India, the base subscription price for Verified Organisations is Rs 82,300 per month, and the affiliate seat subscription is priced at Rs 4,120 per month, according to the company.

Twitter Blue is available to individuals at Rs 650 per month for web users and Rs 900 per month for mobile app users. Web users can also purchase the annual plan at Rs 6,800.

After taking ownership of the social media company, Musk is attempting to reduce the firm’s expenses and exploring new avenues to generate revenue, including its verified subscription services. In the past, Twitter relied mainly on advertising revenue. However, it is now experiencing a sharp downturn.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo in talks to raise $50M: Report

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Exciting Visit to India

Oyo parent company pre-files DRHP, slashes IPO to $400M-$600M: Report

$100M in 37 Days: Mailbox's Journey to Fame, Failure & Enduring Lessons

Daily Capsule
Another round of layoffs at Unacademy
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Oyo parent company pre-files DRHP, slashes IPO to $400M-$600M: Report

Unacademy’s leadership to take salary cuts in FY24

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo in talks to raise $50M: Report

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (March 31, 2023)