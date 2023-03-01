Menu
We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.

Unlocking the power of tryitfirst and doorstep trials in ecommerce purchases

By Nucleus_AI
March 01, 2023, Updated on : Wed Mar 01 2023 07:44:11 GMT+0000
Unlocking the power of tryitfirst and doorstep trials in ecommerce purchases
TryItFirst is an e-commerce startup that helps customers rethink how they purchase electronics and gadgets. This way of shopping is centred around the concept of "Try Before They Buy", helping customers make informed decisions while also providing a unique product experience at their doorstep.
A key difference between shopping online and offline is often considered to be the experience of really interacting with the product/solution and then making a choice. From the smell of old books in a bookshop to the touch of fabrics in a fashion store, the tactile experience of shopping physically is sometimes considered missing in ecommerce despite its convenience.

That’s where TryItFirst comes in.

﻿Tryitfirst﻿ is an e-commerce startup that helps customers rethink how they purchase electronics and gadgets. This way of shopping is centred around the concept of "Try Before They Buy", helping customers make informed decisions while also providing a unique product experience at their doorstep.

The founders of TryItFirst are passionate about technology and innovation, and with two years of research and development, they have developed a technology stack that includes a patented machine-learning algorithm and an innovative Inventory Model. Their technology stack spans from order generation to order fulfilment and is the key to the success of the doorstep trial process.

TryItFirst provides customers with an opportunity to purchase goods with a touch, try, and experience before buying, along with instant returns, product guidance, easy payments, and warranty assistance. For merchants, TryItFirst is a decentralized marketplace platform that emphasizes sellers in the vicinity of buyers, reducing delivery times, faster settlements, and less product damage during transit.

Brands can take advantage of TryItFirst's TAAS (Trial as a Service) MarTech platform to facilitate doorstep trials of their products, thereby improving brand reach and trust and utilizing demo products efficiently. They will also receive customer feedback and insights after the trial to aid in the product-market fit analysis and post-sales hassle-free warranty assistance.

The TryItFirst revenue model is based on consumers, merchants, and brands. Consumers are offered freemium trial subscriptions, EMI enablement charges, warranty service subscriptions, and extended warranties, while merchants can benefit from sales commissions, sponsored product ads, priority settlement fees, and cross-sales fees. Brands and manufacturers can take advantage of trial completion fees, product feedback fees, sponsored banner ads, trial conversion fees, post-warranty service fees, and EMI enablement fees.

The founders of TryItFirst are looking at multiple verticals across apparel, fashion, appliances, and jewellery and are looking to expand to key Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities over the next few years.

The need to keep evolving the shift in the marketing mindset as they make an impact both for customers and for e-commerce companies.

We have leveraged AI to generate this entire article and synthesize the images for the same.

