Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Vitraya technologies secured $5M in series A from StartupXseed and others

The company will infuse capital towards hiring skilled resources, global business development, and scaling existing products and technology.

Pooja Malik345 Stories
Vitraya technologies secured $5M in series A from StartupXseed and others

Wednesday March 29, 2023,

2 min Read

Mohali-based ﻿Vitraya Technologies﻿ has raised $5 million from a Series A round led by business-to-business (B2B) venture capital fund ﻿StartupXseed Ventures﻿ with participation from ﻿Season Two Ventures﻿, Cactus, ﻿Xceedance﻿, and the family office of Mankind Pharma.


The company will infuse capital towards hiring skilled resources, global business development, and scaling existing products and technology, it said in a statement.


Earlier this year, the company reported a $4.1 miliion infusion from StartupXseed Ventures, as per its regulatory filings.

 

"We developed the Vitraya platform to connect hospitals, insurers, clinics, and patients on a single platform, facilitating faster claim settlements and payouts, easy fraud detection, and reduced operational costs," said Mrinal Sinha, CEO, Vitraya Technologies.

 

Founded by Sinha in 2019, Vitraya technologies enables automated, real-time payouts and claim settlements between hospitals, healthcare providers, and insurers that offer health insurance products. Health insurance claims are settled in real-time and fraud checks are automated, thus bringing down operational costs, as per the company.


It claims to have been scaled to 4000 large and mid-size hospitals within one year of its launch. It is also used by Indian health insurance leaders like STAR, Niva Bupa, CARE Health Insurance, and others.


On Vitraya, hospital, patient, and policy data is kept safe with its AI-enabled blockchain technology. It also claims to secure all ends of the data in private blocks where the involved parties can interact safely.

Also Read
upGrad raises Rs 300 Cr in internal rights issue from Ronnie Screwvala, Temasek, others

With its healthcare insurance settlement platform it looks to improve the patient experience through better settlement systems. Small, medium, and large hospitals can use this technology for easy claim settlement with accuracy, speed, and safety.


"With the tech proven in the Indian market, we look to expand to global markets," said Ravi Thakur, Co-founding partner, StartupXseed.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ecommerce, food delivery companies may be barred from cross-selling own services: Report

Healthtech funding fell 55% in 2022; Sequoia, Accel top investors: Tracxn

Kunal Shah's Delta 4 Unlocks Potential: AI-Efficiency Merge

Fintech unicorn Slice posts Rs 267 Cr loss in FY22

Daily Capsule
Freshworks' back-to-office call
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Kunal Shah's Delta 4 Unlocks Potential: AI-Efficiency Merge

Healthtech funding fell 55% in 2022; Sequoia, Accel top investors: Tracxn

Digital influence on content viewing not limited to metro areas, men, youth: Report

Tiger Global-backed Scaler enters UG education space with its School of Technology