Apple Inc. has confirmed the opening of two new Apple stores in India, marking a significant milestone for the company in the nation's fast-growing market. CEO Tim Cook will visit the country to inaugurate the first Apple store in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on April 18, followed by another store opening in Saket, New Delhi, on April 20.

This trip will be Cook's first visit to India in seven years, with his previous tour of the country occurring back in 2016. Apple has experienced considerable growth in India since then, implementing new initiatives such as local iPhone manufacturing and launching the Apple Store online. The upcoming launch of the Mumbai and Delhi stores demonstrates Apple's commitment to expanding its presence in the country.

Tim Cook's visit also includes a meeting with the Prime Minister of India, which has the potential to unlock new opportunities for both Apple and the Indian market. This meeting underscores the importance of Apple's relationship with India, particularly in light of ongoing tensions between China and the United States.

These new Apple stores represent the first in India to be directly designed and maintained by the company itself. In addition to selling products, Apple will use these locations to educate customers about various features and capabilities of their devices. A new service allowing users to order Apple products online and collect them from either of these stores is expected to be introduced, streamlining the process for customers eager to purchase the latest Apple gadgets.

As Apple looks beyond China for production and export possibilities, India emerges as a crucial partner. The tech giant already operates multiple iPhone assembly units in India, and it is anticipated that they will increase the manufacturing of devices for both domestic and global markets in the near future.

With these new store openings and potential manufacturing expansion, Apple is solidifying its position in the Indian market and strengthening its presence in the region.