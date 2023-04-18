Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Apple's first India store goes live; CEO Cook opens doors to welcome customers

The launch of the Mumbai store will be followed by opening of another retail outlet in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday.

Press Trust of India7652 Stories
Apple's first India store goes live; CEO Cook opens doors to welcome customers

Tuesday April 18, 2023,

2 min Read

Twenty-five years after entering India by selling products and services through partners, iconic consumer technology brand ﻿Apple﻿ on Tuesday launched the country's first retail store in Mumbai.

Chief executive Tim Cook opened the doors of the store located in a mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district exactly at 11 AM to welcome the first set of customers.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and grey pants and accompanied by the company's senior vice president for retail, Deirdre O'Brien, Cook opened the doors of the store to walk into a crowded foyer to pose for the media, and then started welcoming customers into the store.

As the store's 100-odd employees along with company executives from other parts of the world cheered, Cook welcomed about a dozen-odd customers for seven minutes before going back into the store.

Excitement levels were already very high over the last fortnight since the company announced the opening of the store, and many fans had been queuing up at the mall since morning to be among the first ones to shop at the store.

Cook posed for selfies with the customers and exchanged quick pleasantries before welcoming them into the store located inside the Jio World Drive mall.

The launch of the Mumbai store will be followed by opening of another retail outlet in New Delhi's Saket on Thursday.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

Google's Alphabet Loses $50 Billion Amid Samsung's Search Engine Shift

Ernst & Young Slashes 5% of US Workforce, Announces Major Layoffs

Daily Capsule
Trouble at Blinkit
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ONDC onboards BigBasket as a seller

Zomato ends co-branded credit card partnership with RBL Bank

Ernst & Young Slashes 5% of US Workforce, Announces Major Layoffs

Google's Alphabet Loses $50 Billion Amid Samsung's Search Engine Shift