Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka stands as a timeless masterpiece of existential literature, captivating readers with its haunting portrayal of a man's transformation into a monstrous insect and the existential crisis that ensues. From its iconic opening line to its profound exploration of alienation, identity, and the absurdity of human existence, Kafka's novella continues to resonate with audiences around the world.

10 of the best quotes from Metamorphosis

"As Gregor Samsa awoke one morning from uneasy dreams he found himself transformed in his bed into a gigantic insect."

This iconic opening line sets the stage for the surreal and unsettling journey that follows. It introduces the central metaphor of transformation, highlighting the sudden and inexplicable changes that can occur in life.

"I cannot make you understand. I cannot make anyone understand what is happening inside me. I cannot even explain it to myself."

This quote encapsulates the theme of alienation, as Gregor struggles to communicate his inner turmoil and experiences to others. It speaks to the isolating nature of human existence and the difficulty of truly connecting with others.

"People should not be allowed to have their doors closed all the time; they might want to do something alone in private, but for now everything had to be open, of course."

This quote reflects the oppressive atmosphere within Gregor's household, where his family's insistence on keeping doors open symbolises their intrusion into his privacy and autonomy. It speaks to themes of confinement and control.

"One morning, as Gregor Samsa was waking up from anxious dreams, he discovered that in bed he had been changed into a monstrous verminous bug."

Similar to the opening line, this quote reinforces the theme of transformation and underscores Gregor's profound sense of disorientation and disbelief at his new reality.

"Was he an animal if music could move him so?"

This quote highlights Gregor's lingering humanity despite his physical metamorphosis. It suggests that even in his insect form, he is still capable of experiencing profound emotions and aesthetic pleasures.

"I cannot stand my parents anymore, and the feeling is mutual."

This quote reveals the strained relationships within Gregor's family, characterised by mutual resentment and misunderstanding. It speaks to the breakdown of familial bonds in the face of adversity.

"I'll be all right in a few moments."

Gregor's repeated assurances to himself throughout the novella serve as a poignant reminder of his desperate attempts to maintain a semblance of normalcy and hope in the face of his increasingly dire circumstances.

"How about if I sleep a little bit longer and forget all this nonsense."

This quote reflects Gregor's desire to escape from the harsh realities of his existence by retreating into sleep. It speaks to themes of denial and resignation.

"What a fate: to be condemned to work for a firm where the slightest negligence at once gave rise to the gravest suspicion!"

This quote captures the absurdity of Gregor's situation, where he is trapped in a dehumanising job that demands perfection while offering no empathy or understanding for his predicament.

"His numerous legs, pitifully thin in comparison to the rest of his circumference, flickered helplessly before his eyes."

This haunting image of Gregor's insectile form symbolises his physical and psychological deterioration. It serves as a poignant reminder of his profound alienation and isolation from humanity.

In Metamorphosis, Kafka invites readers to contemplate the absurdity of existence and the complexities of the human condition. Through these quotes and the themes they encapsulate, Kafka challenges us to confront our fears, insecurities, and existential dilemmas.