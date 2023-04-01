Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Ashneer Grover apologises after father's death delays launch of CrickPe

CrickPe, which claims to have more than 200,000 installs in just 48 hours, was launched by Grover's Third Unicorn in March.

Aparajita Saxena708 Stories
Ashneer Grover apologises after father's death delays launch of CrickPe

Saturday April 01, 2023,

2 min Read

Ashneer Grover took to Twitter on Friday to apologise for the delay in the launch of CrickPe—his latest venture—saying in the week leading up to the launch, his father passed away, and he had a tough decision to make.

﻿Crickpe﻿, run by Grover’s new venture Third Unicorn, allows users to create virtual teams and participate in contests to earn points and cash prizes—like any other fantasy sports platform.

Also Read
Cash for cricketers: Experts raise questions on key feature of Ashneer Grover's new app

Users can give cash rewards to real-life cricketers at their discretion, subject to a maximum of Rs 1 lakh per cricketer in a financial year.

As per information on CrickPe’s website, it would be up to the cricketer to accept or decline the offer.

If a cricketer accepts the offer, the cash reward would be subject to applicable taxes and processing fees of 10%. As a promotional offer, no processing fee will be collected till June.

CrickPe has so far raised seed capital of $3.5 million from ZNL Growth Fund, Vevek Ventures Investments, Rishaayu, and other venture and angel investors. As per an Entrackr report, Grover and family own over 74%, and Aseem Gharvi, announced as a co-founder in January, holds an 8.85% share.

It was expected that the app would launch during IPL. Grover has now promised on Twitter that it will be released by Monday, without glitches.

"I failed - not making any excuses," the founder wrote.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Kikibix raises $300K from 9 Unicorn, Blume Ventures

Crickpe’s cash rewards raise concerns

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Exciting Visit to India

FY23 ends on positive note; VC funding touches $1.4B in March

Daily Capsule
Crickpe’s cash rewards raise concerns
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

FY23 ends on positive note; VC funding touches $1.4B in March

Kikibix raises $300K from 9 Unicorn, Blume Ventures

Revolutionary Airtel-IPPB WhatsApp Banking To Boost Financial Access in India

West giving shape to new information order, could squeeze out autonomy of nations to decide: I&B minister Anurag Thakur