Healthtech startup Dozee raises $6M in Series A2 funding

Dozee, a contactless remote patient monitoring and AI-based early warning system firm, has raised $6 million in a Series A2 funding round. The investment came from a mix of new and existing investors, including State Bank of India, J&A Partners Family office, and Dinesh Mody Ventures.

Bengaluru-based Dozee plans use the funding to expand in the Indian market, explore global opportunities, and invest in its R&D capabilities. Dozee's flagship product, the Contactless Vital Signs Measurement system, recently received US FDA 510(k) clearance, meeting global standards for medical devices and algorithms.

"We plan to tap over 2,000 hospitals in more than 100 districts in the next two years to improve the quality of critical care facilities in India," Mudit Dandwate, CEO & Co-founder of Dozee, said. "The current Series A2 fundraise is a part of the company’s plan to further its reach to every nook and corner of the country."

Dozee has already established a presence in over 380 hospitals across 50 districts. It recently collaborated with British International Investment, a development finance institution and impact investor based in the United Kingdom, to connect around 6,000 hospital beds in around 140 public hospitals across India and other regions with its technology.

Dozee's technology enables healthcare workers to remotely monitor patients' vital parameters and track trends through its early warning system, enabling timely medical intervention. It places sensors under the mattress to capture micro vibrations produced in every heart beat, respiration cycles, tremors, seizures, and posture change, without any contact.

Founded in 2015 by IIT graduates Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani, Dozee makes technology that automates patient monitoring. It claims to save nearly 2.5 hours of nursing time every day per patient.