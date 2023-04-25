E-Trio plans to expand presence in 20 cities

Electric vehicle maker E-Trio has partnered with E-Green Planet Solutions and unveiled its first outlet in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, which inaugurated its showroom in Combatore, has rolled out its current flagship Touro Max++ at the outlet in Coimbatore.

E-Trio has a presence in 10 cities and has plans to expand into 20 cities across the country including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Salem.

"This is the third generation in the Touro Max series and it comes with a certified range of about 160 km while it is on-road range is anywhere between 120 km and has a payload capacity of up to 550 kg," company managing director Kalyan C Korimerla said in a statement.

The Hyderabad-based firm has produced 700 vehicles since its entering into the three-wheeler market.

The company has a production capacity of 4,000 vehicle units per year and it would be ramping up production this year, the company said.