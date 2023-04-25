Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Electric Vehicle

E-Trio plans to expand presence in 20 cities

The Hyderabad-based firm has produced 700 vehicles since its entering into the three-wheeler market.

Press Trust of India7684 Stories
E-Trio plans to expand presence in 20 cities

Tuesday April 25, 2023,

1 min Read

Electric vehicle maker E-Trio has partnered with E-Green Planet Solutions and unveiled its first outlet in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Tuesday.

The company, which inaugurated its showroom in Combatore, has rolled out its current flagship Touro Max++ at the outlet in Coimbatore.

E-Trio has a presence in 10 cities and has plans to expand into 20 cities across the country including Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Salem.

"This is the third generation in the Touro Max series and it comes with a certified range of about 160 km while it is on-road range is anywhere between 120 km and has a payload capacity of up to 550 kg," company managing director Kalyan C Korimerla said in a statement.

The Hyderabad-based firm has produced 700 vehicles since its entering into the three-wheeler market.

The company has a production capacity of 4,000 vehicle units per year and it would be ramping up production this year, the company said.

Also Read
Localise supply chain, reduce costs to catalyse EV growth, says NITI Aayog’s Sudhendu Sinha

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

OnePlus Pad, Set for Pre-Order in India: Features, Prices, and Offers

Lokal raises Rs 120 Cr in Series B from Global Brain, Sony Innovation Fund and others

This Chennai-based supply chain SaaS firm is winning the enterprise game globally

5 Simple Ways to Validate Your Business Idea Before Launching

Daily Capsule
The untapped potential of MSME insurance
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

5 Simple Ways to Validate Your Business Idea Before Launching

AI Terminologies 101: Understanding Fuzzy Logic and its Applications

Ahead of G20 meet, India, Singapore deliberate on skilling practices, preparing future-ready workforce

Blue-collar job vacancies grew 7% in March to 57,11,154: Report