Edtech leaders to deliberate on bridging the skills gap

The pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation across industries, leading to the emergence of new roles and the transformation of existing ones. In this fast-evolving landscape, reskilling, upskilling, and lifelong learning have become essential for professionals to stay relevant and competitive.

To discuss the current skills gap in the Indian workforce and how edtech solutions can help individuals, the Bharat Innovators Series, powered by AWS and Intel, is hosting a webinar titled "Bridging the skills gap: Edtech solutions for reskilling, upskilling and lifelong learning" on May 4, 2023, at 4 PM IST.

The webinar will feature a panel of experts including Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad; Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa; Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and Founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad; and Amit Mahensaria, CEO, upGrad Campus (earlier Impartus) in conversation with Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels & Alliances, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The panelists will discuss the role of edtech in enabling professionals to reskill, upskill, and learn for life. They will deep-dive into the different types of tools that edtech companies are leveraging, such as online courses, virtual reality simulations, and gamification, and how they can be used to provide learners with the hands-on experience and training they need to acquire new skills. It will also highlight how employers can use edtech to create more effective on-the-job training programmes for employees.

Amid the rapid pace of change in the job market, edtech solutions have emerged as a key enabler, offering flexible, affordable, and accessible learning opportunities to professionals across industries. This webinar promises to be an engaging and informative session for professionals looking to stay ahead in their careers.

AWS has been helping public service organisations like educational institutes, edtechs, government institutions, and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems, but to also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security, and data sovereignty across sectors.

The Bharat Innovator Series, a joint initiative by AWS, Intel, and YourStory aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

