Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil
AWS

AWS

View Brand Publisher

Edtech

Edtech leaders to deliberate on bridging the skills gap

The Bharat Innovators Series, powered by AWS and Intel, is hosting a webinar titled ‘Bridging the skills gap: Edtech solutions for reskilling, upskilling and lifelong learning’ on May 4, 2023, at 4 PM IST.

Surya Kannoth31 Stories
Edtech leaders to deliberate on bridging the skills gap

Tuesday April 18, 2023,

2 min Read

The pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital transformation across industries, leading to the emergence of new roles and the transformation of existing ones. In this fast-evolving landscape, reskilling, upskilling, and lifelong learning have become essential for professionals to stay relevant and competitive.

To discuss the current skills gap in the Indian workforce and how edtech solutions can help individuals, the Bharat Innovators Series, powered by AWS and Intel, is hosting a webinar titled "Bridging the skills gap: Edtech solutions for reskilling, upskilling and lifelong learning" on May 4, 2023, at 4 PM IST.

The webinar will feature a panel of experts including Mayank Kumar, Co-founder and MD, upGrad; Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa; Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and Founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad; and Amit Mahensaria, CEO, upGrad Campus (earlier Impartus) in conversation with Sunil PP, South Asia Lead - Education, Space, NPOs, Channels & Alliances, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The panelists will discuss the role of edtech in enabling professionals to reskill, upskill, and learn for life. They will deep-dive into the different types of tools that edtech companies are leveraging, such as online courses, virtual reality simulations, and gamification, and how they can be used to provide learners with the hands-on experience and training they need to acquire new skills. It will also highlight how employers can use edtech to create more effective on-the-job training programmes for employees.

Amid the rapid pace of change in the job market, edtech solutions have emerged as a key enabler, offering flexible, affordable, and accessible learning opportunities to professionals across industries. This webinar promises to be an engaging and informative session for professionals looking to stay ahead in their careers.

AWS has been helping public service organisations like educational institutes, edtechs, government institutions, and startups to not only migrate to cloud ecosystems, but to also manage legacy technologies on cloud, along with privacy, security, and data sovereignty across sectors.

The Bharat Innovator Series, a joint initiative by AWS, Intel, and YourStory aims to create a dialogue between founders, innovators, policymakers, and thought leaders on a common platform to discuss technology opportunities, identify challenges, and find synergies for the future. The series features webinars, podcasts, and events that highlight the work of Indian innovators across various fields.

Here's your chance to join this webinar,

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

Google's Alphabet Loses $50 Billion Amid Samsung's Search Engine Shift

Ernst & Young Slashes 5% of US Workforce, Announces Major Layoffs

Daily Capsule
Trouble at Blinkit
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ONDC onboards BigBasket as a seller

Zomato ends co-branded credit card partnership with RBL Bank

Ernst & Young Slashes 5% of US Workforce, Announces Major Layoffs

Google's Alphabet Loses $50 Billion Amid Samsung's Search Engine Shift