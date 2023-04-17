Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

AI Gen

Goldoson Malware Threatens Android Users: How to Stay Protected

Stay informed about Goldoson malware, its impact on Android devices, and the essential steps to secure your personal data. Discover how to recognize the signs of malware infection and prevent potential issues.

Nucleus_AI117 Stories
Goldoson Malware Threatens Android Users: How to Stay Protected

Monday April 17, 2023,

3 min Read

A recently discovered Android malware, dubbed Goldoson, is posing a significant risk after infiltrating the Google Play Store and affecting 60 authentic apps, resulting in 100 million downloads. The malware has impacted well-known apps such as L.POINT with L.PAY, Swipe Brick Breaker, Money Manager Expense & Budget, and GOM Player.

Developers unknowingly integrated the harmful Goldoson component within their apps, as it was part of a third-party library. Researchers from McAfee have revealed that Goldoson can collect data on users' GPS positions, installed applications, and devices connected through WiFi and Bluetooth. Furthermore, the malware secretly participates in ad fraud, clicking on advertisements in the background, which can financially hurt advertisers.

When a user opens an app containing Goldoson, the malware registers the device and acquires its configuration from an obscured domain on a remote server. The configuration outlines the data extraction and ad-clicking operations that will occur on the compromised device, as well as the frequency of these actions. Goldoson activates its data collection features every two days, sending detailed information, such as installed apps, location history, and MAC addresses of Bluetooth and WiFi-connected devices, to the C2 server.

The scope of data collection is contingent on the permissions granted to the infected app during installation and the Android version in use. McAfee, as part of the Google App Defense Alliance, is working with Google to maintain a malware- and adware-free Play Store. Google has been notified about the issue, and developers of the affected apps have been contacted.

Some developers have promptly removed the harmful library from their apps, while those who did not adhere to Google Play's guidelines had their apps taken down from the store. Users can minimize the risk by updating to the latest app version, but Goldoson's presence on third-party Android app stores heightens the possibility of the malware's continued activity.

Experts caution users to be aware of common indicators of adware and malware infections, such as a device overheating, battery draining rapidly, and high internet data usage when the device is not in use. To defend against potential threats, users should stay vigilant and adopt necessary safety measures.

Smartphone users are advised to download apps exclusively from trustworthy sources like Google Play and to steer clear of third-party app stores to guarantee the security of their personal data. Regularly updating devices with the newest security patches and app versions is crucial. Moreover, using a reliable mobile security app to scan for possible threats can help ensure device safety.

In the digital world, prioritizing security over convenience is of utmost importance. Safeguarding personal data can help avert potential issues and guarantee a smooth mobile experience.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

Blinkit delivery workers go on strike in Delhi-NCR; few dark stores close

Redefining Search: Google's Project Magi and AI-Powered Search Engine

Daily Capsule
FAME III to likely focus on infra
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

PM Modi Advocates AI Integration in Indian Judiciary for Enhanced Efficiency

Coca-Cola India buys 15% stake in food delivery startup Thrive

Blinkit delivery workers go on strike in Delhi-NCR; few dark stores close