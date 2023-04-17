Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Higher interest rate limits refinancing options for SME borrowers with loans against property: Moody's

Moody's said the interest rate hikes over the past year have increased funding costs for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

Press Trust of India7647 Stories
Higher interest rate limits refinancing options for SME borrowers with loans against property: Moody's

Monday April 17, 2023,

2 min Read

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said higher interest rates have increased repayment amounts and limited refinancing options for SME borrowers who have availed loans against property, heightening default risk for these loans.

"Even if the RBI were to keep rates on hold from here, the repayment amounts will weigh on SME borrowers' capacities to repay debt. Furthermore, the rate increases over the past year have reduced the likelihood that LAP borrowers will be able to refinance their debt on more affordable terms if they can no longer meet repayment amounts," Moody's said.

LAP refers to loans against property.

It said the interest rate hikes over the past year have increased funding costs for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs).

With rising funding costs, the NBFCs have increased interest rates for loans against property (LAP) to small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) borrowers, which is heightening repayment and refinancing risks for these loans.

This situation is credit negative for Indian asset-backed securities (ABS) backed by a loan against property (LAP), Moody's said.

"Higher interest rates in India have increased repayment amounts and limited refinancing options for SME borrowers with LAP (loans secured by mortgages over residential or commercial real estate), heightening the risk of delinquencies and defaults," Moody's said.

Since May last year, the RBI has hiked key policy rates six times by a total of 2.5 percentage points to 6.5% to control inflation. Earlier this month, the RBI paused the rate hike cycle and maintained the status quo.

Indian 10-year government bond yields and the Marginal Cost of Fund based Lending Rate (MCLR)—the benchmark rate that banks mostly use to set lending rates for NBFCs—have increased as the RBI's repo rate has risen.

The US-based rating agency also said that the pace of property price growth has slowed in major Indian cities as a result of rate rises over the past year.

Slower property price growth has reduced recovery prospects for defaulted LAP, which is negative for Indian ABS backed by these loans. Additionally, slower property price growth has eroded lenders' willingness to refinance LAP, Moody's said.

Edited by Suman Singh

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

Blinkit delivery workers go on strike in Delhi-NCR; few dark stores close

PM Modi Advocates AI Integration in Indian Judiciary for Enhanced Efficiency

Daily Capsule
FAME III to likely focus on infra
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

8 Time Management Strategies for Entrepreneurs to Boost Your Efficiency

PM Modi Advocates AI Integration in Indian Judiciary for Enhanced Efficiency

Coca-Cola India buys 15% stake in food delivery startup Thrive

Blinkit delivery workers go on strike in Delhi-NCR; few dark stores close