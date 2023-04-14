Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

India's exports up 6% to record $447B in 2022-23; overall shipment at an all-time high of $770B

Service exports grew by .26.8% to an all-time high of $322.72 billion in 2022-23 against $254.53 billion in 2021-22.

Press Trust of India7630 Stories
India's exports up 6% to record $447B in 2022-23; overall shipment at an all-time high of $770B

Friday April 14, 2023,

5 min Read

The country's exports rose by about 6% to a record $447.46 billion during 2022-23 on account of healthy growth in the outbound shipments from sectors like petroleum, pharma and chemicals, according to the government data.

Service exports grew by 26.8% to an all-time high of $322.72 billion in 2022-23 against $254.53 billion in 2021-22.

The total goods and services exports during the last fiscal grew by 13.84% to $770.18 billion.

However, the merchandise exports in March dipped to $38.38 billion against $44.57 billion in the same month last year. Imports too declined to $58.11 billion in the month under review from $63 billion a year ago.

The trade deficit during March stood at $19.73 billion, the data showed.

The country's imports in 2022-23 grew by 16.5% to $714.24 billion compared to $613 billion in 2021-22. The merchandise trade deficit for the last fiscal was estimated at $266.78 billion against $191.05 billion in 2021-22.

High oil imports pushed the overall inbound shipments in the last fiscal. Oil imports during the last fiscal rose by 29.5% to $209.6 billion. Gold imports, however, dipped by 24.15% to $35 billion.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the exports of goods and services together scaled "new heights" and have increased by 14% to $770 billion in 2022-23 against $676 billion in 2021-22.

"I am delighted to share with you the outstanding export performance for 2022-23, with India's overall exports scaling new heights at $770 billion, registering 14 per cent growth over the previous year and an all-time high record growing from $500 billion in 2020-21 to $676 billion in 2021-22," the minister told reporters here.

On the merchandise exports front, 17 of the 30 key sectors exhibited positive growth during 2022-23. The sectors include Oil Meals (55.13%), Electronic Goods (50.52%), Petroleum Products (40.1%), Tobacco (31.37%), Oil Seeds (20.13$), Rice (15.22%), Coffee (12.29%), Leather and Leather Products (8.47%), Marine Products (3.93%), Pharmaceuticals (3.25%) and Chemicals (3.23%).

Exports of Electronic goods increased by 57.36% during March 2023 at $2.86 billion. During 2022-23, these exports rose by over 50% to $23.57 billion.

India's imports from Russia jumped by 369.44% to $46.33 billion in the last fiscal.

Goyal is on a three-day visit to France and Italy from April 11-13 to hold a series of meetings with leaders and top CEOs in these two countries to further boost trade and investment ties.

"This is truly a sign of India's expanding our international footprints," he added.

The overall imports of goods and services have touched $892 billion and it reflects that the country's economic activities are growing and that has supported the exports.

Talking to reporters here, Goyal said that the growth in exports would help in containing the current account deficit.

In the services sector, there is healthy growth in areas including IT, accounting and business processing.

In the goods segment, sectors which recorded growth include oil meals, electronic goods, tobacco, oil seeds, rice, coffee, fruits and vegetables, leather goods, ceramic, pharma, marine products, chemicals, and ready-made garments of textiles.

Services imports are estimated at $178 billion in 2022-23 as against $147 billion a year ago.

Goyal said that the exports of goods and services have increased by about $100 billion to cross $770 billion in such challenging times when the world is seeing softening and slowing of international trade, recessionary conditions in the developed world, and unprecedented high inflation in many developed countries.

There were concerns because of the conflict in Russia and Ukraine; there were also concerns that piled-up inventories in the developed world may not help us achieve such a "stupendous" performance, he added.

"It is indeed a matter of satisfaction that we have grown both in goods and services," he said, adding, "India is looking forward to engaging even more deeply with countries around the world with the developed world, and developing countries and contributing to the world's progress and prosperity as we grow jobs in India, economic opportunities in India."

"When we look at the overall economic scenario, where GST collections are high, where exports are at a record high, where inflation has come down... strong foreign exchange reserves exceeding $600 billion...clearly reflects the mood of the nation," he added.

Goyal said that as the world moves into global value chains, India will look at expanding its footprint in both imports and exports.

The trade data also shows that the CAD (Current Account Deficit) will be very much under control given that "our" remittances have crossed $100 billion and a good inflow of investments, he added.

He also said that as the services trade data is an estimate, "I am expecting when the final numbers would come, India's exports of goods and services may touch $772 billion".

On fixing export targets for 2023-24, he said that the ministry will draw sectoral and country-wise specific plans, along with missions and come up with the current year targets and expectations.

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Apple's iOS 17 Update: New Control Center & Device Compatibility

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (APRIL 14, 2023)

WeWork India announces first-ever ESOP surrender

How homegrown startups like Vivifi Finance and StepChange are solving new India’s problems

Daily Capsule
Can India’s power grid support EVs?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

CYFIRMA raises $5.5M in pre-Series B round led by OurCrowd, L&T Innovation Fund

How to level up the cloud transformation game

Startup news and updates: daily roundup (APRIL 14, 2023)

How homegrown startups like Vivifi Finance and StepChange are solving new India’s problems