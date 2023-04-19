Menu
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, shows UN data

Estimates by different agencies have suggested that India's population is expected to keep rising for nearly three decades before it peaks at 165 crore and then would start declining.

Press Trust of India7654 Stories
India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, shows UN data

Wednesday April 19, 2023,

1 min Read

India has surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, UN data showed.


China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN world population dashboard.


According to a new UNFPA report, 25% of India's population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18% in the 10 to 19 age group, 26% in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68% in 15 to 64 years age group, and 7% above 65 years.


Estimates by different agencies have suggested that India's population is expected to keep rising for nearly three decades before it peaks at 165 crore and then would start declining.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

