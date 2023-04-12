Keshub Mahindra Passes Away: Remembering the Legacy of India's Oldest Billionaire

Keshub Mahindra, India's oldest billionaire and Mahindra & Mahindra's revered chairman emeritus, passed away on Wednesday at 99 years old. INSPACe chairman Pawan K Goenka confirmed the news on Twitter. With an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, as reported by Forbes, Mahindra's remarkable legacy includes his 48-year tenure as chairman of the Mumbai-based Mahindra Group.

Born in 1923, Keshub Mahindra entered his father's firm in 1947, which primarily focused on producing and marketing utility vehicles. He held the position of Mahindra & Mahindra's chairman from 1963 until 2012. As a graduate of Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Mahindra played a crucial role in the company's evolution from a simple assembler of Willys Jeeps in India to a multi-faceted conglomerate valued at $19 billion.

During Mahindra's time at the helm, the firm branched out from its core focus on tractors and sport utility vehicles, exploring new opportunities in software services, hospitality, and real estate. The Mahindra Group is now renowned for its extensive array of business ventures, encompassing a wide range of industries beyond its initial automotive foundation.

When he retired in 2012, Mahindra appointed his nephew, Anand Mahindra, as his successor. Over his distinguished career, Keshub Mahindra participated in various committees, such as the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries. He also served on the Prime Minister's Council on Trade & Industry in New Delhi from 2004 to 2010.

Keshub Mahindra's impact reaches far beyond the Mahindra Group. He established the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) and assumed key roles in other organizations, including the Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. and Mahindra Ugine Steel Co. Ltd. His significant contributions to industry were recognized with the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur from the French government.

A committed philanthropist, Keshub Mahindra maintained a strong connection to the KC Mahindra Education Trust, which seeks to advance education and socio-economic development in India. His lifelong accomplishments, innovative spirit, and dedication to supporting society set a powerful example for aspiring business leaders.