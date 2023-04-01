Menu
News

Kikibix raises $300K from 9 Unicorn, Blume Ventures

Kikibix was founded in 2022 by Dr Ridhi Kaur and provides healthy snacking alternatives.

Aparajita Saxena
Kikibix raises $300K from 9 Unicorn, Blume Ventures

Saturday April 01, 2023,

2 min Read

Healthy snacks maker Kikibix has raised $300,000 from India's 9 Unicorn Founders, VC firm Blume Ventures, and US-based Angelist in an early-stage round.

Startup founders such as Varun Alagh, Lalit Keshre, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor and Dr Garima Sawhney of Pristyn Care, and Prashant Pitti of EaseMyTrip.com, among other startup founders, invested in the Gurugram-based startup, it said in a press release.

Founded in 2022 by paediatrician Dr Ridhi Kaur, Kikibix provides healthy alternatives for snacks deemed generally unhealthy, such as cookies, bhujia, chips, etc.

The company claims its monthly revenue has grown 10X in the last six months. It hopes to use funds from the latest round to launch more products, hire more people, and expand its distribution channels.

"The fact is that the so-called healthy snacks in the market are actually filled with high starches, flavouring agents, hidden sugars, maida (refined flour), refined oils, chemicals, and empty calories," said Dr Kaur.

"Post the pandemic, about 78% of the Indian population feels the need to shift to healthy snacking, but 50% feel the existing snacks are not tasty. Our goal is to make genuinely healthy products with clean ingredients, which are also tasty," she added.

Kikibix claims its products are free from refined flour, sugars, palm oil, chemicals, and preservatives.

Edited by Suman Singh

