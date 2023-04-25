Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Funding

Lokal raises Rs 120 Cr in Series B from Global Brain, Sony Innovation Fund and others

The company plans to infuse the fresh funds to expand in existing markets, launch new categories and product capabilities, and further strengthen the product and technology teams.

Pooja Malik364 Stories
Lokal raises Rs 120 Cr in Series B from Global Brain, Sony Innovation Fund and others

Tuesday April 25, 2023,

2 min Read

﻿Lokal﻿, a hyperlocal content, community, and classified platform, has raised Rs 120 crore in a Series B funding round from new investors Global Brain and Sony Innovation Fund, with participation from India Quotient and other existing investors.

The company plans to use the funds to expand in existing markets, launch new categories and product capabilities, and strengthen its product and technology teams.

"We see a natural growth in the non-english speaking population’s usage of internet-based services, creating the need for alternate social platforms like Lokal. We look forward to supporting the team as they expand across the fast-growing advertising market", said Gen Tsuchikawa, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Sony Ventures Corporation.

So far, the startup has bagged about Rs 225 crore in funding, including the current funding round, and has 110 employees.

Bengaluru-based Lokal, founded by Jani Pasha and Vipul Chaudhary in 2018, provides hyperlocal information like daily updates, commodity prices, local jobs, real estate, matrimonial, local business advertorials, and classifieds that would otherwise be scattered across local newspapers in vernacular languages.

Also Read
This Chennai-based supply chain SaaS firm is winning the enterprise game globally

The app is currently available in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, and Gujarati on the Google Play Store and has more than 40 million downloads, with a presence in about 180 districts across India.

"This funding round will be instrumental in accelerating our growth," said Jani Pasha, Founder and CEO, Lokal.  The Bengaluru-based firm has been backed by marquee investors, namely 3one4 Capital, ﻿India Quotient﻿, and ﻿Y Combinator﻿.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Chennai-based supply chain SaaS firm is winning the enterprise game globally

Real Time Angel Fund revealed second closing at Rs 125 Cr

The untapped potential of MSME insurance

Meet Logicarts, the new face of last-mile deliveries for bulky shipments

Daily Capsule
The untapped potential of MSME insurance
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The untapped potential of MSME insurance

Localise supply chain, reduce costs to catalyse EV growth, says NITI Aayog’s Sudhendu Sinha

[Morning Quote] The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but ..

On This Day: India's Colour TV Revolution in 1982 Transformed Entertainment