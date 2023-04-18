Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechSparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
SheSparks
TechSparks Mumbai
MSME Week
Brand Residency
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Healthcare

Mankind Pharma IPO to open on April 25

Mankind Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products.

Press Trust of India7652 Stories
Mankind Pharma IPO to open on April 25

Tuesday April 18, 2023,

2 min Read

The initial share sale of drug maker ﻿Mankind Pharma﻿ will open for public subscription on April 25.

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on April 27, and the bidding for anchor investors will open on April 24, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

The company's IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 40,058,844 equity shares by promoters and other existing shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS are promoters Ramesh Juneja, Rajeev Juneja, and Sheetal Arora. Besides, Cairnhill CIPEF, Cairnhill CGPE, Beige Limited, and Link Investment Trust will participate in the OFS.

Since the IPO is completely an OFS, the company will not receive any net proceeds from the issue and the entire net proceeds will go to the selling shareholders.

Mankind Pharma is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a diverse range of pharmaceutical formulations across various acute and chronic therapeutic areas, as well as several consumer healthcare products.

It has established several differentiated brands in condoms, pregnancy detection, emergency contraceptives, antacid powders, vitamin and mineral supplements, and anti-acne preparation categories.

It has a pan-India marketing presence and operates 25 manufacturing facilities across the country.

As of December 2022, the company had a team of over 600 scientists and a dedicated in-house R&D centre with four units located at IMT Manesar, Gurugram (Haryana) and Thane (Maharashtra).

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, and JP Morgan India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Edited by Megha Reddy

Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Morning Quote] Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success

[MORNING QUOTE] Your time is limited, don't waste it living someone else's life

Google's Alphabet Loses $50 Billion Amid Samsung's Search Engine Shift

Ernst & Young Slashes 5% of US Workforce, Announces Major Layoffs

Daily Capsule
Trouble at Blinkit
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

ONDC onboards BigBasket as a seller

Zomato ends co-branded credit card partnership with RBL Bank

Ernst & Young Slashes 5% of US Workforce, Announces Major Layoffs

Google's Alphabet Loses $50 Billion Amid Samsung's Search Engine Shift